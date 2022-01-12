Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 12, 2012: One of Canada’s top live acts will stop in Watertown Jan. 21 as part of its American tour. The Toronto-based rock quartet the Trews have performed nearly 1,000 shows, have two gold albums (more than 350,000 catalog sales) and 12 top-10 singles in Canada, including two No. 1 songs. Its Jan. 21 Watertown concert will be at the main exhibition hall at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
25 years ago
Jan. 12, 1997: All that remains of what was once the pride of Carthage is now a pile of rubble. The Opera House, an historical piece of the village dating back to 1907, was demolished last week. Owned by Matthew Outdoor Advertising, it was declared unsafe and a public nuisance after a village Board of Trustees hearing. The 126 N. Mechanic St. building has not been occupied since Matthew Outdoor Advertising and ABC-McCleary Sign Co. moved out in 1988.
50 years ago
Jan. 12, 1972: National Education Week on Smoking is being noted by local health agencies, schools, organizations and the news media. The Redesign Center on Public Square will have available posters, literature, demonstrations and on Wednesday there will be skits performed by the Case Junior High students.
75 years ago
Jan. 12, 1947: New York state, through the Thousand Islands State Park commission, is negotiating to purchase an additional 120 acres for the Westcott Beach State park, it was learned today. The property which is being sought is known as the Kennedy parcel and it adjoins the present park. Westcott Beach is the state park on Lake Ontario, just off the Scenic Highway, west of Sackets Harbor. It was opened to the public last summer, though much work still remains to be done.
100 years ago
Jan. 12, 1922: Initial steps in the organization of a hockey club to represent Watertown in Northern New York and possibly in Canada were begun Tuesday evening when eight players met at the rink at the Jefferson county fair grounds for practice. Last winter considerable interest was manifest in hockey at Alexandria Bay, where there is an indoor rink. The team there ranks among the best in Northern New York.
125 years ago
Jan. 12, 1897: On Saturday evening there was excitement in Clayton over the arrest of one Moses Elias, who for several days has been going from house to house, selling eye glasses without a license. Complaint was entered against him and he was taken before Justice Rogers and fined $9 for his three days selling without a license.
150 years ago
Jan. 12, 1872: Jason and Myron Ray, with the help of one other man, put up and finished the carpenter and joiner work, on the new school house in the “Scott district,” Henderson Harbor, in three weeks, and the work was pronounced good and satisfactory by the trustees.
The world
1908: A wireless message is sent long-distance for the first time from the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
1915: The U.S. Congress establishes Rocky Mountain National Park.
1943: Soviet forces raise the siege of Leningrad.
1991: The U.S. Congress gives the green light to military action against Iraq in the Persian Gulf Crisis.
1998: Nineteen European nations agree to prohibit human cloning.
2010: An earthquake in Haiti kills an estimated 316,000 people.
