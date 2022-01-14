Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 14, 2012: Sales tax revenues for 2011 beat projections in the north country and showed an increase from 2010, buoyed by a strong Canadian dollar, soldiers rotating back to Fort Drum and higher prices for everyday goods such as gasoline. Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties all saw increases in 2011.
25 years ago
Jan. 14, 1997: Lewis County Sheriff Gary L. Jock guesses that weekend work by the Barnes Corners Sno-Pals snowmobile club and his department freed about 50 people trapped in camps around Montague and Pinckney by heavy snowfall. Hodkinson’s Grill & Grocery in the town of Pinckney hamlet of Barnes Corners was transformed into a bustling command center for the sheriff’s department and anyone else trying to work in the snow.
50 years ago
Jan. 14, 1972: Economic reasons are listed as cause for a petition by Penn Central Transportation Co. for abandonment of 21.2 mile of track between Philadelphia and Clayton. There are only two stations on the “old spur” track — Clayton and LaFargeville. A car has not been sent to Clayton during the past two months and a shipment is made to LaFargeville only once a week or once every two weeks, explained a railroad official.
75 years ago
Jan. 14, 1947: Baseball leaders from northern and central New York will be in Watertown on Wednesday evening, when the third session of the Watertown Hot Stove league gets together for its monthly gab-fest. Alfred (Speedy) DeCastro, president of the Hot Stove Leaguers, said this morning that the “old stove” is burning warmer than ever.
100 years ago
Jan. 14, 1922: Residents of the North Side are to be asked by the Parent-Teacher Association to submit names for the new Cooper street school. The present building fronts on Cooper street and thus derives its name. The new building will front Davidson street. Members assert that a better name could be found than “Davidson” and advised that residents of the North Side submit names from among which a suitable name could be chosen.
125 years ago
Jan. 14, 1897: Those interested in terpsichorean doings, and especially those who had the good fortune to attend the charity ball of last year, will be glad to learn that it is to be repeated this year. It will take place at the armory, and will be for some local charity.
150 years ago
Jan. 14, 1872: W. I. Honeycomb may be consulted on the subject of phrenology at the American Hotel. Mr. H. comes well recommended from every city which he has visited and appears to be perfectly competent to assist those who have not as yet solved the question: “what can I do best?”
The world
1797: Napoleon Bonaparte defeats the Austrians at Rivoli in northern Italy.
1858: Emperor Napoleon III and Empress Eugenie escape unhurt after an Italian assassin throws a bomb at their carriage as they travel to the Paris Opera.
1864: Confederate President Jefferson Davis writes to General Joseph E. Johnson, observing that troops may need to be sent to Alabama or Mississippi.
1911: The USS Arkansas, the largest U.S. battleship, is launched from the yards of the New York Shipbuilding Company.
1915: The French abandon five miles of trenches to the Germans near Soissons.
1916: British authorities seize German attaché Franz von Papen’s financial records confirming espionage activities in the U.S.
1917: A Provisional Parliament is established in Poland.
1920: Berlin is placed under martial law as 40,000 radicals rush the Reichstag; 42 are dead and 105 are wounded.
1942: President Franklin D. Roosevelt orders all aliens in the U.S. to register with the government.
1943: Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and Charles DeGaulle meet at Casablanca to discuss the direction of the war.
1943: Italian occupation authorities refuse to deport Jews living in their territories in France.
1969: A blast on the U.S. carrier Enterprise in the Pacific results in 24 dead and 85 injured.
1980: The United Nations votes 104-18 to deplore the Soviet aggression in Afghanistan.
2000: U.N. tribunal sentences 5 Bosnian Croats to prison for up to 25 years; they were charged with killing some 100 Muslims in a Bosnian village in 1993.
2004: The Republic of Georgia restores the “five cross flag” as its national flag after some 500 years of disuse.
2005: Huygens probe lands on Saturn’s moon Titan.
2010: Yemen declares war on al-Qaeda terrorist group.
2011: Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, former president of Tunisia, flees to Saudi Arabia after a series of demonstrations against his regime.
