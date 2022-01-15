Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 15, 2012: A Gouverneur man who gained national attention after crashing his plane into Lake Huron on July 26 and swimming for 18 hours before being rescued will be featured in the February issue of Reader’s Digest that hits newsstands Sunday. Michael W. Trapp was flying his single-engine Cessna from Gouverneur to a family reunion in Wisconsin when he lost control of his plane because of carburetor issues. He was rescued by a fishing boat after spending a night treading water on the lake. Mr. Trapp also will be featured on the Biography Channel in April.
25 years ago
Jan. 15, 1997: Canton College of Technology may be exempt from a $400 tuition hike for State University of New York schools that was part of Gov. George E. Pataki’s proposed budget. Canton Tech President Joseph L. Kennedy said SUNY’s five colleges of technology are exempt from the mandatory tuition increase.
50 years ago
Jan. 15, 1972: The House of the Good Samaritan has limited visitors to the immediate family of patients for duration of the flu and respiratory problem period. The hospital is again experiencing exceptionally high occupancy during January and precautions are necessary for the safety of critically ill patients and newborns.
75 years ago
Jan. 15, 1947: The Massena town board Tuesday night accepted the offer of the Massena terminal railroad of the old steel railroad bridge over the Grasse river as a pedestrian or vehicle bridge for the town of Massena. At the same time, the St. Lawrence River Power company offered the town a portion of its land to be used as a public street as a highway to the old bridge.
100 years ago
Jan. 15, 1922: The Pamelia Center cheese factory, which has been closed for some time, will not reopen next season. The majority of the patrons are now bringing their milk to Watertown, where they receive as much or more for it than they would if it were made up into cheese.
125 years ago
Jan. 15, 1897: Joseph Blanchette, a youngster of 9 years, while skating in Ogdensburg near the ferry dock on the St. Lawrence today narrowly escaped drowning. His father went to his rescue and broke through the ice. Their cries brought Joseph Gokey to their assistance. He also fell through the ice. The trio would have drowned had not Lorey Wells made his way to them by crawling on this stomach over the ice and pulled them safely to shore.
150 years ago
Jan. 15, 1872: Whisky is running wild in Watertown. It is full time that some measures were taken to remedy the evil. Worse crimes are not far away when strong drink rules the day.
The world
1624: Riots flare in Mexico when it is announced that all churches are to be closed.
1811: In a secret session, Congress plans to annex Spanish East Florida.
1913: The first telephone line between Berlin and New York is inaugurated.
1920: The Dry Law goes into effect in the United States. Selling liquor and beer becomes illegal.
1927: The Dumbarton Bridge opens in San Francisco carrying the first auto traffic across the bay.
1930: Amelia Earhart sets an aviation record for women at 171 mph in a Lockheed Vega.
1965: Sir Winston Churchill suffers a severe stroke.
1976: Sara Jane Moore sentenced to life in prison for her failed attempt to assassinate U.S. President Gerald Ford.
1991: U.N. deadline for Iraq to withdraw its forces from occupied Kuwait passes, setting the stage for Operation Desert Storm.
2001: Wikipedia goes online.
