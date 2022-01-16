The north
10 years ago
Jan. 16, 2012: The Black River Valley Club doesn’t need a multimillion-dollar capital project to save its building; it just needs a couple of dozen new members. The private club will be open to the public through Feb. 14 to provide tours, prepare lunches and dinners and educate people about the importance of becoming new members to help preserve the 107-year-old club at 131 Washington St.
25 years ago
Jan. 16, 1997: The weekend snowstorm broke the national record for snow falling in 24 hours, and also broke the state record for total storm accumulation, the National Weather Service said. In southern Montague, Lewis County, 77 inches of snowfall was measured between 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Over the four-day period running from Saturday through Tuesday, snowfall measured in southern Montague totaled 95 inches, and 90 inches fell in north Osceola, and in Redfield, Oswego County.
50 years ago
Jan. 16, 1972: Nothing further can be done to promote Waddington as the site for the nation’s first “breeder” atomic reactor, the president of the New York state group hoping to have operated it said Friday. Waddington was one of four sites being considered for construction of the $550,000,000 demonstration plant, which would be designed to explore the commercial feasibility of breeder technology.
75 years ago
Jan. 16, 1947: Twenty-four veterans of World War II, one a woman, were enrolled in the government-sponsored flight training school at the municipal airport Tuesday night — the first day for enrollment. George H. Markham, director of the Watertown School of Aviation, a state and C.A.A. approved private trade school, said that other interested veterans can still enroll.
100 years ago
Jan. 16, 1922: Mrs. Mary Lowery, who lives about two miles east of Mannsville, has a wireless outfit installed in her home. Although living so far from town and having no telephone, the family enjoys concerts in Springfield, Mass., New York city, Pittsburgh, and other cities, grand opera in Chicago, and receives daily market reports, and also reports from the weather bureau.
125 years ago
Jan. 16, 1897: The Carpenter’s union of this city gives notice that on and after April 1, 1897, nine hours will constitute a day’s work for the union carpenters of this city. And the wages will not be less than 22 1/2 cents per hour.
150 years ago
Jan. 16, 1872: Invitations have been issued and the charity ball is to come off on Thursday evening, January 25th. An orchestra from Utica has been engaged, and those who have been so fortunate to receive invitations will be afforded an opportunity of hearing beautiful music. The proceeds are to be devoted entirely to the relief of the city’s poor.
The world
1786: The Council of Virginia guarantees religious freedom.
1847: John C. Fremont, the famed “Pathfinder” of Western exploration, is appointed governor of California.
1865: General William T. Sherman begins a march through the Carolinas.
1909: One of Ernest Shackleton’s polar exploration teams reaches the Magnetic South Pole.
1914: Maxim Gorky is authorized to return to Russia after an eight year exile for political dissidence.
1920: The League of Nations holds its first meeting in Paris.
1939: Franklin D. Roosevelt asks for an extension of the Social Security Act to include more women and children.
1940: Hitler cancels an attack in the West due to bad weather and the capture of German attack plans in Belgium.
1945: The U.S. First and Third armies link up at Houffalize, effectively ending the Battle of the Bulge.
1956: The Egyptian government makes Islam the state religion.
1965: Eighteen are arrested in Mississippi for the murder of three civil rights workers.
1975: The Irish Republican Army calls an end to a 25-day cease fire in Belfast.
1979: The Shah leaves Iran.
1991: The Persian Gulf War begins. The massive U.S.-led offensive against Iraq — Operation Desert Storm — ends on February 28, 1991, when President George Bush declares a cease-fire, and Iraq pledges to honor future coalition and U.N. peace terms.
