The north
10 years ago
Jan. 17, 2011: For the first time in more than a century, the hamlet of North Lawrence will be without a dairy plant. The closing of North Lawrence Dairy Inc. means about 100 people will lose their jobs, according to Brian K. Hammond, president of Teamsters Local 687. The closure is a result of Healthy Food Holdings’ loss of a contract to produce Breyers brand yogurt here.
25 years ago
Jan. 17, 1996: School officials in Norfolk will meet with Kiwanis this week to discuss giving or selling the vacant Norwood Elementary School to the service club, which wants to turn it into housing for senior citizens. The school, left vacant this fall when the district completed a $14 million project to create one central facility, could save the Kiwanis almost $500,000 on senior housing versus new construction. Last week, Norwood village police moved into the building, which school officials say has suffered “several thousand dollars damage” by vandals.
50 years ago
Jan. 17, 1971: Sales of Vitamin C tablets have soared in Watertown since the November proclamation by Nobel Prize-winning scientist Dr. Linus Pauling that doses of ascorbic acid provide an effective cure for the common cold. Some city pharmacies had difficulty in keeping ahead of the demand for the vitamin.
75 years ago
Jan. 17, 1946: Pine Camp in no way figures in present plans of the Veterans Administration, says General Omar N. Bradley, V. A. director. While Pine Camp might be suitable for V. A. purposes, its location was not sufficiently central to serve the veterans to come under jurisdiction of the Army office. The Veterans Administration will buy or lease space in Albany to handle veterans’s affairs under the G. I. Bill of Rights.
100 years ago
Jan. 17, 1921: Within a year, barring accidents, it is expected that the new water power project, a three-unit development located at the pumphouse, will be completed and that the city will be ready to sell power and also use it with which to light the streets, it was said today by members of the city council.
125 years ago
Jan. 17, 1896: A count of the number of persons who rode in the elevator in the new bank building in a single day was recently kept by the elevator boy and the total number exceeded 1,100.
150 years ago
Jan. 17, 1871: Master Worcester Ball and Miss Fannie Otis, the finest and most graceful amateur skaters in Northern New York, have kindly consented to skate at the Childrens’ Fancy Carnival on Wednesday evening next, when over 100 children in fancy costumes will appear. The ice promises to be very fine. Careful and trusty servants, vigilant policemen &c. will be on hand to preserve order. No danger for the children — let them come.
The world
1601: The Treaty of Lyons ends a short war between France and Savoy.
1746: Charles Edward Stuart, the young pretender, defeats the government forces at the battle of Falkirk in Scotland.
1773: Captain James Cook becomes the first person to cross the Antarctic Circle.
1819: Simon Bolivar the “liberator” proclaims Columbia a republic.
1852: At the Sand River Convention, the British recognize the independence of the Transvaal Board.
1893: Queen Liliuokalani, the Hawaiian monarch, is overthrown by a group of American sugar planters led by Sanford Ballard Dole.
1912: Robert Scott reaches the South Pole only a month after Roald Amundsen.
1939: The Reich issues an order forbidding Jews to practice as dentists, veterinarians and chemists.
1963: Soviet leader Khrushchev visits the Berlin Wall.
1985: A jury in New Jersey rules that terminally ill patients have the right to starve themselves.
