Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 18, 2012: Rod’s Big M, 10916 Route 11, Adams, will be featured on an episode of the TLC series “Extreme Couponing All-Stars,” airing today. Manager Stuart C. Schenck said the store remained open to customers as the show’s crew filmed for about 11 hours in a single day. He said the Rohde Community Center Pantry, 2 E. Church St., received several hundred dollars’ worth of goods for free as a result of the contestant’s couponing, one of the main reasons he agreed to let the show film at the store.
25 years ago
Jan. 18, 1997: Feeling cramped for space in its downtown Watertown headquarters, Northern Federal Credit Union has purchased property for a second branch in the city. Northern Federal bought 8 Commerce Drive, a 1.92-acre lot next to the Watertown post office, on Dec. 10 city records show. Northern Federal also is proposing to build a Lowville office: a 3,000-square-foot branch on Number Four Road, which would replace its leased space on State Street.
50 years ago
Jan. 18, 1972: Yoga, the oldest science of self-development, has become increasingly popular throughout the United States and Northern New York is no exception. Enrollment in the Y.W.C.A. Hatha Yoga classes has soared in four years from 15 students registered in the Fall of 1968, when it was introduced to Watertown, to more than 150 current participants.
75 years ago
Jan. 18, 1947: District Attorney Milton A. Wiltse, pressing an investigation into the fire at the Graystone hotel, 346 Court street, blamed either a lighted cigaret or an oil stove explosion as the cause of the blaze which claimed three lives early Friday morning. The fire was one of Watertown’s most tragic conflagrations.
100 years ago
Jan. 18, 1922: Certified milk was placed on sale in Watertown for the first time today when the Hygienic Dairy company offered this grade of milk at 25 cents per quart. Certified milk has been produced here for many years, but heretofore the whole outfit has been shipped to New York city. Certified milk is said to be the purest and highest grade of milk that can be secured.
125 years ago
Jan. 18, 1897: Capt. Dano of Thousand Island park, sailed the scow Dolphin into Fishers Landing Jan. 12. On the 13th men walked on the ice over the same route that the scow sailed in the day before. The ice has been good for footmen since the above date, except the main channel and about the islands and shoals, where it is hardly ever good enough to walk on.
150 years ago
Jan. 18, 1872: Citizens of Philadelphia held an election Tuesday and decided by a vote of 73 to 23 to incorporate the village.
The world
1778: Captain James Cook discovers the Hawaiian Islands, naming them the ‘Sandwich Islands’ after the First Lord of the Admiralty, Lord Sandwich.
1902: The Isthmus Canal Commission in Washington shifts its support from Nicaragua to Panama as a favored canal site.
1910: Aviator Eugene Ely performs his first successful take off and landing from a ship in San Francisco.
1962: The United States begins spraying foliage with herbicides in South Vietnam, in order to reveal the whereabouts of Vietcong guerrillas.
1964: Plans are disclosed for the World Trade Center in New York.
1978: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) isolate the cause of Legionnaire’s disease.
1991: Iraq starts firing Scud missiles at Israeli cities.
