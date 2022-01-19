Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 19, 2012: By a 4-1 vote, the Watertown City Council on Tuesday night approved a ban on dogs at special events on city-owned property. The council has been mulling the idea of a dog ban since a toddler was attacked by an American bulldog on Aug. 31 at the farmers market along Washington Street. The law also prohibits dogs within 20 feet of city pools and city playground equipment.
25 years ago
Jan. 19, 1997: A historic Wellesley Island summer home and former U.S. Coast Guard station will undergo renovations this winter for use as a U.S. Border Patrol substation. Craigside Manor, which is adjacent to the Alexandria Bay Coast Guard Station, will be used year-round to house staff and offices for the U.S. Border Patrol of the Immigration and Naturalization Service. Craigside Manor was built in 1878 by Pittsburgh industrialist Henry A. Laughlin, founder of the Jones and Laughlin Steel Corp.
50 years ago
Jan. 19, 1972: The Lewis County championship snowmobile races, sponsored by the Lowville Fish and Game Club and held Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds, drew large crowds both days despite near zero temperatures. On Sunday Lowville village police manned a radar unit on the track and clocked the fastest time for a sled that day at 74 miles an hour.
75 years ago
Jan. 19, 1947: Steps to effectively mobilize the northern zone, New York State Teachers’ association, behind the statewide teacher’s crusade for “a living wage for every teacher, and a qualified teacher for every child in the state” will be taken at a meeting in Potsdam Tuesday morning. The goal of the State Teachers’ association is a minimum salary scale from $2,400 to $3,600, adequately financed by state aid.
100 years ago
Jan. 19, 1922: Each of the 22 towns in Jefferson county is being assessed $31 to apply on the purchase of a Ford car to be used by the county nurses. The nurse is now permitted the use of the sanitarium car two days each week and on the remaining days she is handicapped by reason of difficulty in obtaining transportation.
125 years ago
Jan. 19, 1897: Frank St. Germain, of Ogdensburg, was arrested today for violation of the quarantine law. St. Germain, whose two children have been ill with diphtheria several days, has persisted in leaving his house, contrary to the instructions of Quarantine Officer Mills. On Saturday, St. Germain went ice boating on the St. Lawrence.
150 years ago
Jan. 19, 1872: The Syracuse Northern R. R. have changed the name of Lacona, or East Sandy Creek, on their time tables, to Sandy Creek Junction. This is good and will avoid confusion.
The world
1902: The magazine “L’Auto” announces the new Tour de France.
1923: The French announce the invention of a new gun that has a firing range of 56 miles.
1937: In the Soviet Union, the People’s Commissars Council is formed under Molotov.
1937: Howard Hughes flies from Los Angeles to New York in seven hours and 22 minutes.
1968: Cambodia charges that the United States and South Vietnam have crossed the border and killed three Cambodians.
1981: The United States and Iran sign an accord on a hostage release in Algiers.
1983: The New Catholic code expands women’s rights in the Church.
