Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 20, 2012: A strong, unpleasant odor caused by the construction of a gas-collection system at the regional landfill in Rodman — a problem since October — has residents nearby wondering when they’ll get a breath of fresh air. Managed by the Development Authority of the North Country, the solid waste management facility at 23400 Route 177 is building a new cell that will connect to the ninth cell at the landfill. The process for doing so has released excess amounts of methane-gas emissions, created by decomposed trash, into the atmosphere.
25 years ago
Jan. 20, 1997: Promising big savings, MCI has asked the village of Sackets Harbor to switch from AT&T and NYNEX for telephone service. The Board of Trustees heard a sales pitch last week from an MCI Direct sales representative promising at least 38 percent savings. The keys to the savings, according to the representative, are lower rates and a change in how the telephone services are billed. For example, AT&T and NYNEX bill at a rate per minute, while MCI bills on six-second intervals.
50 years ago
Jan. 20, 1972: A drive to raise $400,000 for a “satellite” medical center to be located on an eight-acre site at the end of Delano Street, Pulaski, is the newest endeavor of the Northern Oswego County Health Building, Inc. The step is part of the attempt to insure doctor service in the rural sections through cooperation of two Syracuse Hospitals and Pulaski-Sandy Creek residents.
75 years ago
Jan. 20, 1947: The Playland, a combination grocery, confectionery and amusement store on Church street, Alexandria Bay, was destroyed in a $50,000 fire which for a time threatened the heart of the village’s business district at 2:30 this morning. Six fire departments, augmented by scores of volunteers, fought the blaze for two and one-half hours before it was brought under complete control.
100 years ago
Jan. 20, 1922: Motorists traveling between Watertown and Syracuse report the road passable as far as Maple View. From there to Central Square, a distance of about 12 miles, snow has blocked the road to such an extent that cars must be towed through by teams. From Central Square to Syracuse the road is in fairly good condition.
125 years ago
Jan. 20, 1897: The Eveleigh house at Sackets Harbor has been purchased of the Eveleigh estate, for which it was bid in at the recent foreclosure sale, by A. D. Williams and Theodore O. Colon, of Watertown. The two men are hotel men of large experience and will doubtless make the Eveleigh a pleasant and paying resort.
150 years ago
Jan. 20, 1872: Wild ducks have been observed at Kingston flying southward, which is a very unusual thing at this season of the year. Sportsmen, attention!
The world
1908: The Sullivan Ordinance, a municipal law in New York City, bars the management of a public place from allowing women to smoke within their venue.
1930: Charles Lindbergh arrives in New York, setting a cross country flying record of 14.75 hours.
1935: Belgium arrests some Nazi agitators who urge for a return to the Reich.
1941: Hitler meets with Mussolini and offers aid in Albania and Greece.
1942: Nazi officials meet in the Berlin suburb of Wannsee to decide the “Final Solution of the Jewish Question.”
1945: Franklin D. Roosevelt is inaugurated for his fourth term.
1946: France’s Charles DeGaulle hands in his resignation.
1952: British troops occupy Ismalia, Egypt.
1954: Over 22,000 anti-Communist prisoners are turned over to U.N. forces in Korea.
1977: President Jimmy Carter is sworn in and then surprises the nation as he walks from the U.S. Capitol to the White House.
1981: Ronald Reagan is sworn in as president at the same time 52 American hostages are released from their captors in Tehran, Iran.
