Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 21, 2012: Strengthening its presence in the north country, Community Bank Inc., Syracuse, has made an agreement to purchase 19 HSBC Bank locations from First Niagara Bank, including branches in Watertown on Arsenal and Washington streets, as well as locations in Alexandria Bay, Lowville and Adams. The branches were sold by First Niagara in the wake of its forthcoming transaction to purchase HSBC’s banking franchise.
25 years ago
Jan. 21, 1997: The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is offering a dozen obsolete but still functional revolvers for sale as a means of offsetting some of the expense of keeping weapons carried by deputies up to date. The weapons being offered for sale are all Smith & Wessons and are .38-caliber. They will be sold only to the holders of pistol permits valid in New York state.
50 years ago
Jan. 21, 1972: The Diana Town Board has passed a resolution that the Jerdon, Kimball’s Mill and Henry roads will be kept open during the winter. The resolution rescinds an earlier decision calling for the closing of the roads.
75 years ago
Jan. 21, 1947: The 1947 model Buick six-passenger sedan has arrived in Watertown and is on display in the show rooms of the Gould Automobile Company, Inc., 247 Factory street, local Buick dealers. The new model features functional modern styling, a new wing-tip grille, “silent zone” body mounting and numerous mechanical improvements.
100 years ago
Jan. 21, 1922: The local W.C.T.U. celebrated the second anniversary of the national constitutional prohibition victory in Lowville last night by holding a union meeting in the Baptist church. Mrs. E. A. Mooney, county president of the W.C.T.U., urged that members and friends continually and unceasingly work for law enforcement in the strictest sense.
125 years ago
Jan. 21, 1897: Watertown may have a new telephone company if E. E. Summery, who is in the city today, succeeds in interesting the right people in such a venture. He represents the Automatic Telephone Service company, whose main office is in Buffalo and which he claims is establishing exchanges in various leading cities of the state.
150 years ago
Jan. 21, 1872: The R.W.&O. R.R. have now on hand and have placed on sale the largest supply and variety of tickets ever offered at one time. There is scarcely an important town in the country to which you cannot purchase a through ticket.
The world
1648: In Maryland, the first woman lawyer in the colonies, Margaret Brent, is denied a vote in the Maryland Assembly.
1785: Chippewa, Del., Ottawa and Wyandot Indians sign the treaty of Fort McIntosh, ceding present-day Ohio to the United States.
1790: Joseph Guillotine proposes a new, more humane method of execution: a machine designed to cut off the condemned person’s head as painlessly as possible.
1793: The French King Louis XVI is guillotined for treason.
1919: The German Krupp plant begins producing guns under the U.S. armistice terms.
1921: J.D. Rockefeller pledges $1 million for the relief of Europe’s destitute.
1941: The United States lifts the ban on selling arms to the Soviet Union.
1943: A Nazi daylight air raid kills 34 in a London school. When the anticipated invasion of Britain failed to materialize in 1940, Londoners relaxed, but soon they faced a frightening new threat.
1951: Communist troops force the UN army out of Inchon, Korea after a 12-hour attack.
1974: The U.S. Supreme Court decides that pregnant teachers can no longer be forced to take long leaves of absence.
1977: President Carter urges 65 degrees as the maximum heat in homes to ease the energy crisis.
1993: Congressman Mike Espy of Mississippi is confirmed as Secretary of the Department of Agriculture.
