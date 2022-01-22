Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 22, 2012: Two runners are creating a road race to coincide with the War of 1812 bicentennial, which they hope will bring money to the local economy. The 18.12 Challenge and Half-Marathon, scheduled for Sept. 2, will travel from Immaculate Heart Central School in Watertown to the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site. Runners will have a choice of two routes: a half-marathon route of 13.1 miles or a route that travels 18.12 miles.
25 years ago
Jan. 22, 1997: McCrory’s and J.J. Newberry & Co. stores in Watertown, Massena and Saranac Lake will close, McCrory Corp. reported. In federal bankruptcy court papers filed last week, McCrory stated it would close 307 of its variety stores. On Friday the list was revised to 300 stores, which includes the three north country stores.
50 years ago
Jan. 22, 1972: The Massena Town Board has leased the Town of Massena airport to AERO Charters, Inc. of Ogdensburg, under the management of Glen Gibbons. The lease is for five years with an option for a second five years.
75 years ago
Jan. 22, 1947: A public meeting was held in the Grange hall Thursday evening for the purpose of discussing the needs and cost of a volunteer fire department in Three Mile Bay. The Chaumont volunteer fire department has always responded to fire calls in this village and vicinity, and the need has been felt for some form of equipment to hold fires in check until other aid can get here.
100 years ago
Jan. 22, 1922: The Thousand Island Fish and Game club has been canvassing the town in an attempt to raise $300 to advertise Clayton and the Thousand Islands. The money will buy two full pages in the Tour Book, published in Buffalo and one full page in the Blue Book, published by the American Automobile association.
125 years ago
Jan. 22, 1897: Last week, game protectors from Harrisville, Hammond and Oswegatchie, were in Gouverneur, and as a result of their visit it is rumored that there will shortly be more arrests on account of the illegal catching of trout and the netting in Sylvia lake. It is expected that a local meat man who handled the fish will be called upon to pay a fine. There has also been some netting in Trout lake, and arrests are expected there.
150 years ago
Jan. 22, 1872: We are pleased to learn that the Watertown Engine Company have secured the contract for making the steam portion of the Rome water works.
The world
1807: President Thomas Jefferson exposes a plot by Aaron Burr to form a new republic in the Southwest.
1824: A British force is wiped out by an Asante army under Osei Bonsu on the African Gold Coast. This is the first defeat for a colonial power.
1905: Russian troops fire on civilians beginning Bloody Sunday in St. Petersburg.
1912: Second Monte Carlo auto race begins.
1930: Admiral Richard Byrd charts a vast area of Antarctica.
1932: Government troops crush a Communist uprising in Northern Spain.
1939: A Nazi order erases the old officer caste, tying the army directly to the Party.
1979: Abu Hassan, the alleged planner of the 1972 Munich raid, is killed by a bomb in Beirut.
1982: President Ronald Reagan formally links progress in arms control to Soviet repression in Poland.
