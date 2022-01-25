Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 25, 2012: The Gouverneur Recreation Department is opening a portable ice rink at Harry L. Mills Memorial Park that will include the use of free skates and snowshoes. The rink, courtesy of a state grant procured through the St. Lawrence Health Initiative, was installed Dec. 29 with the assistance of the Department of Public Works. The Recreation Department has not operated a rink since it moved from the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fairgrounds two years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 25, 1997: Samaritan Medical Center plans to turn the former Carthage Auto Parts store into a clinic later this year as the hospital continues to expand its network of primary care services. The Watertown hospital plans to renovate the single-story Martin Street Road building located across from Carthage High School. Samaritan opened its sixth family health center last year and at that time said more could be added.
50 years ago
Jan. 25, 1972: Seventeen New Yorkers are among the 113 members of the United States’s 1972 Winter Olympic team listed Saturday. Most of them are on the bobsledding team. New York State has the hemisphere’s only public bobsled run, at Lake Placid — although it has been closed temporarily for lack of maintenance funds.
75 years ago
Jan. 25, 1947: Continuance of the Watertown College Center, conducted in this city since last fall by St. Lawrence university, was approved for next year by the university trustees this morning. The Watertown College Center of St. Lawrence university has an enrollment of 160 students, principally veterans, who may obtain credits for 15 hours of college courses, or the equivalent of a freshman year in college.
100 years ago
Jan. 25, 1922: Catholics throughout Watertown have been requested by their respective priests to offer prayers in their homes daily until after the funeral of the late Pope Benedict XV. Two of the city’s Catholic churches, the Holy Family and St. Patrick’s, have been draped in mourning in memory of the deceased pontiff.
125 years ago
Jan. 25, 1897: Thursday morning, the T.I. mail carrier was four hours crossing the river with the park mail. The heavy snow that fell the night before, to the depth of 8 inches, made the work of crossing laborious and dangerous. To drag a boat over the ice with 8 inches of snow and slush is no sport.
150 years ago
Jan. 25, 1872: Sheriff Wheelock left this morning with four more unfortunates for Auburn prison. Jefferson county has quite a delegation at that institution.
The world
1533: Henry VIII marries Anne Boleyn.
1787: Small farmers in Springfield, Mass. led by Daniel Shays, revolt against tax laws. Federal troops break up the protesters of what becomes known as Shay’s Rebellion.
1846: The dreaded Corn Laws, which taxed imported oats, wheat and barley, are repealed by the British Parliament.
1904: Two-hundred coal miners are trapped in their Pennsylvania mine after an explosion.
1915: Alexander Graham Bell in New York and Thomas Watson in San Francisco make a record telephone transmission.
1929: Members of the New York Stock Exchange ask for an additional 275 seats.
1930: New York police rout a Communist rally at the Town Hall.
1943: The last German airfield in Stalingrad is captured by the Red Army.
1949: Axis Sally, who broadcasted Nazi propaganda to U.S. troops in Europe, stands trial in the United States for war crimes.
1955: Columbia University scientists develop an atomic clock that is accurate to within one second in 300 years.
1959: American Airlines begins its first coast-to-coast flight service on a Boeing 707.
1972: Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman elected to U.S. Congress, announces candidacy for president.
1972: Nixon airs the eight-point peace plan for Vietnam, asking for POW release in return for withdrawal.
1984: President Reagan endorses the development of the first U.S. permanently-manned space station.
