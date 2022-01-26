Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 26, 2012: Ogdensburg Public Library may be restoring hours it lost due to budget cuts a few years ago, either late this year or in early 2013. Library Executive Director Wayne L. Miller said Monday he is waiting until he hires a children’s librarian — probably by spring — who will join him and the adult services librarian in figuring out how to add as many as four to six hours to the six-day, 57-hour schedule.
25 years ago
Jan. 26, 1997: Radioactive water in excess of federal standards has been confirmed at two community water systems on Wellesley Island. Groundwater from the four wells serving a townhouse project near the Thousand Islands Club will have to either undergo extensive treatment or be capped. The contamination is a result of naturally occurring uranium in the granite bedrock.
50 years ago
Jan. 26, 1972: After 50 years of business on Public Square the J.J. Newberry store will close for good April 30 when its lease with the Woodruff Holding Corp. expires. Jerome D. Mullin, Newberry store manager, did not know any details or of any plans to relocate the store or its operation.
75 years ago
Jan. 26, 1947: The Jefferson county chapter of the American Red Cross is in urgent need of women to sew garments which are to be sent to the liberated counties in Europe. The production corps of the Red Cross has 1,500 garments out of a quota of 4,000 which must be finished by April 1.
100 years ago
Jan. 26, 1922: The Boonville High school was totally destroyed by fire which was discovered at 8 this morning in the boiler room on the south side of the building. The building was erected 13 years ago. Temporary arrangements are being made for holding school. Regents papers in the principal’s desk on the second floor were found scorched and water soaked but intact.
125 years ago
Jan. 26, 1897: At Dekalb Junction Tuesday morning R. W. & O. passenger train No. 67, running from Dekalb Junction to Ogdensburg, struck a box enclosing a coffin which contained a corpse in charge of Mr. Doyle, of Potsdam. The box was overturned and the glass of the coffin broken. Damages were repaired and the box and contents forwarded to their destination.
150 years ago
Jan. 26, 1872: The Canton Plaindealer says: “On Saturday morning of last week quite a sensation was produced by the advent of two custom officers in Canton and their seizure of about 150 pounds of tobacco, which has been illicitly imported from Canada. Other tobacco may take a lesson from this and not get imported in that kind of way.”
The world
1964: Eighty-four people are arrested in a segregation protest in Atlanta.
2005: Condoleezza Rice is appointed to the post of secretary of state. The post makes her the highest ranking African-American woman ever to serve in a U.S. presidential cabinet.
