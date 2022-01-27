Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 27, 2012: In downtown Massena’s commercial heyday, the village began maintaining a privately owned parking lot behind Main and Andrews streets. That maintenance is about to end, leaving the four property owners who leased it to decide its future. The owners of Clopman’s Furniture, Auggie’s Speedway Inn, the vacant Massena School of Business building and World Class Gym & Fitness Center received letters this week informing them the village was not renewing its parking lot maintenance lease. As of Feb. 20, it will be up to the owners to figure out how to proceed with the parking lot’s upkeep and access.
25 years ago
Jan. 27, 1997: James C. Pontious, former vice president in charge of sales for New York Air Brake, Watertown, reportedly is the new owner of the old Zenda farm in the town of Clayton. Mr. Pontious, who lives in Murrysville, Pa., and works for Westinghouse Air Brake Co., Pittsburgh, plans to build a small housing development on the St. Lawrence River property, a source said.
50 years ago
Jan. 27, 1972: Five city street lights at Thompson Park were used for target practice by a rifleman, it was discovered Tuesday by city police. Investigating officers said they thought a .22 caliber rifle had been used, as one bullet went completely through one light.
75 years ago
Jan. 27, 1947: Local residents who happened to be at the American corner this morning witnessed an unprecedented sight — public works department employes cold-patching the rough pavement late in January. Usually at this time of year the American corner pavement is under a foot of hard-packed ice.
100 years ago
Jan. 27, 1922: City Manager J. Walker Ackerman will present a report to the city council tonight concerning the saving that would be effected in the city elections by the use of voting machines. He has been accumulating data showing the experience of other cities.
125 years ago
Jan. 27, 1897: The Watertown Underwear Manufacturing company is going out of business. Manager Frank A. Sherman announces that the stock will be sold at the best possible advantage, and all obligations of the company will be paid under his direction. He says the only reason for the lack of success has been the protracted period of hard times.
150 years ago
Jan. 27, 1872: Chas. W. Acker, carriage maker of our city, has just closed a contract for fifty wagons for the Davis Sewing Machine Company. Considering that this contract is taken in competition with eastern companies, it may be considered a feather in Charlie’s cap, and affords still further proof that Watertown is the place to have things done, when you want a good thing well done.
The world
1924: Lenin’s body is laid in a marble tomb on Red Square near the Kremlin.
1959: NASA selects 110 candidates for the first U.S. space flight.
1965: Military leaders oust the civilian government of Tran Van Huong in Saigon.
1967: Three astronauts are killed in a flash fire that engulfed their Apollo 1 spacecraft.
1973: A cease fire in Vietnam is called as the Paris peace accords are signed by the United States and North Vietnam.
1978: The State Supreme Court rules that Nazis can display the Swastika in a march in Skokie, Ill.
1985: Pope John Paul II says mass to one million in Venezuela.
