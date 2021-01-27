Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 27, 2011: More than 500 postal employees in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties are awaiting word on how many north country post offices may be closed as part of a proposal to shutter as many as 2,000 nationwide in the next two years. The U.S. Postal Service has not said which sites it is considering but has said it intends to focus on little-used locations in rural areas, including leased sites and postal branches in retail centers.
25 years ago
Jan. 27, 1996: The operator of the Adirondack Railroad has applied for a $1.4 million federal grant to extend passenger service from Utica to Thendara near Old Forge. Passenger service has been restored on about 10 miles of track near Old Forge, and the train ride has become a popular attraction for tourists.
50 years ago
Jan. 27, 1971: The Knickerbocker Parent-Teachers Association, seeking a one-way street in front of the Knickerbocker school, has been rebuffed by the police department and City Manager Ronald G. Forbes. The PTA had sent a letter to the City Council asking for the traffic changes, indicating hazards existed, especially to parents driving their children to school.
75 years ago
Jan. 27, 1946: Watertown basketball fans were treated to one of the most unusual exhibitions of court play that has ever been seen here on Friday night at the South Junior High school gymnasium when the men teachers faced the women teachers in a program that was staged for the benefit of the March of Dimes campaign. The girls’ team made their appearance wearing red wigs and housecoats. The men wore clown suits and boxing gloves as their uniforms.
100 years ago
Jan. 27, 1921: The picturization of J. Fenimore Cooper’s novel, The Last of the Mohicans, will be screened at the Strand theatre all next week beginning Sunday. The wonderful scenic beauties, the splendid acting, stage settings and photography are among the features of this film, which is a picture of historical interest.
125 years ago
Jan. 27, 1896: There is talk among the young ladies of Cape Vincent of a leap year party before the advent of Lent.
150 years ago
Jan. 27, 1871: For the first time, the city of Watertown has a place for its old papers and records. They have formerly been kept here and there, scattered through the stores and shops, and when any one wanted to find some certain document, no one knew where to look for it. At last a case has been fitted into a small room out of the Mayor’s office, and all the papers relative to the past affairs of Watertown are being collected together, properly filed and safely laid away for future reference.
The world
1959: NASA selects 110 candidates for the first U.S. space flight.
1973: A cease fire in Vietnam is called as the Paris peace accords are signed by the United States and North Vietnam.
