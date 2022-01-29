Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 29, 2012: Structural defects causing safety and sidewalk issues for Morristown’s Bay Bridge spanning the village harbor have prompted the state Department of Transportation to issue a warning about its integrity. The St. Lawrence County Highway Department is evaluating the concerns and will determine whether the bridge will need replacing. It remains open and there are no weight limits, but if left alone, the concerns could turn into more major issues in the future, according to officials.
25 years ago
Jan. 29, 1997: A private ambulance company that has offered the town $150,000 to buy out the volunteer Massena Rescue Squad is taking its case to residents through a 24-hour answer line. Seaway Valley Ambulance is advertising its public information number in newspapers, through WMSA radio spots and in a segment on Edwards Production Television, WEPT 24.
50 years ago
Jan. 29, 1972: The Dry Hill Ski Area has been sold to the Hall Ski Lift Co., according to John N. Russell, president, Dry Hill Ski Development Corp., former owners. The ski area has been operated by the Hall Ski Lift Co., since late 1966 under a five year lease with purchase option.
75 years ago
Jan. 29, 1947: Beginning on Monday, Feb. 3, and each school day, the boy scouts of the Norwood troop will police the intersection of Prospect street and Main street in the village, in directing traffic and escorting grade school children across the street, while coming from school at lunch hour and after the daily session.
100 years ago
Jan. 29, 1922: Two hundred and twenty-five gallons of poisonous wine, formerly the property of Tony Gulio and seized in a raid some time ago, were destroyed today by Deputy United States Marshal Thomas H. Richards of Ogdensburg. The ceremony, which was simple and very brief, took place behind the Carthage police headquarters where the five barrels containing the wine has been stored.
125 years ago
Jan. 29, 1897: H. E. Wilson, who drives the Standard Oil Co.’s tank sleigh in Adams, accompanied by Newton Howe, started for Rodman in the storm, Tuesday morning. About a mile from the village, they encountered a big drift and the sleigh went bottom side up. After a long and desperate struggle, the heavy tank was righted, only to capsize again in A. D. Loveland’s meadow. After a long and tedious battle they reached their destination, but wisely refrained from attempting the homeward trip until after the abatement of the storm Wednesday.
150 years ago
Jan. 29, 1872: Wanted — A middle-aged woman to go to the country to cook and do general housework in a family of two persons. Excellent wages. Apply at No. 10 Clay street, Saturday the 27th inst.
The world
1813: Jane Austin publishes Pride and Prejudice.
1861: Kansas is admitted into the Union as the 34th state.
1926: Violette Neatley Anderson becomes the first African-American woman admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court.
1929: The Seeing Eye, America’s first school for training dogs to guide the blind, founded in Nashville, Tenn.
1979: President Jimmy Carter commutes the sentence of Patty Hearst.
1984: President Ronald Reagan announces that he will run for a second term.
1991: Iraqi forces attack into Saudi Arabian town of Kafji, but are turned back by Coalition forces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.