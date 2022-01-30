The north
10 years ago
Jan. 30, 2012: The Internet has been abuzz with reports of unidentified flying objects over the north country in recent weeks. Six reports of mysterious light formations circling high in the skies, from Malone to Hogansburg to Brasher, have been compiled by the National UFO Reporting Center since Jan. 11. But, unfortunately for believers in the extraterrestrial, there may be an earthly explanation for the phenomenon. According to the New York Air National Guard, pilots from a pair of nearby posts were practicing night missions the week of the reported sightings.
25 years ago
Jan. 30, 1997: Alexandria Bay village elections will be moved to November if village voters approve a proposal for a date change on the March 18 ballot. A November vote would allow village elections to coincide with town, state and national elections and is expected to increase voter turnout. A similar date change will be voted on by residents in the village of Carthage.
50 years ago
Jan. 30, 1972: The Jefferson County Chambers of Commerce board of directors went on record Thursday evening calling for the renaming of Camp Drum to Fort Drum. The board believes there would be greater possibility of Camp Drum becoming a permanent military installation if it were changed from a camp to a fort, James E. Brett, board president, said.
75 years ago
Jan. 30, 1947: The winter ferry between Brockville and Morristown will make two crossings a day between the two ports as long as suitable weather conditions prevail and the ice in the St. Lawrence river remains hard enough to enable the amphibious craft to make regular crossings. During the recent mild spell, ice in the river has been quite soft and only one trip has been made on some days.
100 years ago
Jan. 30, 1922: Throughout the city today there has been much discussion regarding the possibility of danger from the roofs of Watertown’s two larger theatres, the Avon and the Olympic, since the tragedy occurring in Washington Saturday night, when the roof of the Knickerbocker theatre in that city, weighted down with 29 inches of snow, fell in.
125 years ago
Jan. 30, 1897: The papers for the incorporation of St. Patrick’s orphanage of Watertown have been filed with the secretary of state in Albany. The object of the institution is to have a Catholic orphan asylum in the county of Jefferson under state and judicial supervision.
150 years ago
Jan. 30, 1872: Never did a more congenial or better natured excursion party leave Watertown than the one which yesterday morning turned its face toward Utica to celebrate the consolidation of the Utica & Black River and the Carthage & Watertown Railroads. Stock holders of the latter road, business men and others were invited to enjoy the generous hospitality of Utica.
The world
1844: Richard Theodore Greener becomes the first African American to graduate from Harvard University.
1901: Women Prohibitionists smash 12 saloons in Kansas.
1912: The British House of Lords opposes the House of Commons by rejecting home rule for Ireland.
1933: Adolf Hitler is named Chancellor by President Paul Hindenburg.
1949: In India, 100,000 people pray at the site of Gandhi’s assassination on the first anniversary of his death.
1953: President Dwight Eisenhower announces that he will pull the Seventh Fleet out of Formosa to permit the Nationalists to attack Communist China.
1964: The Ranger spacecraft, equipped with six TV cameras, is launched to the moon from Cape Canaveral.
1972: British troops shoot dead 14 Irish civilians in Derry, Ireland. The day is forever remembered in Ireland as ‘Bloody Sunday.’
1976: The U.S. Supreme Court bans spending limits in campaigns, equating funds with freedom of speech.
1980: The first-ever Chinese Olympic team arrives in New York for the Winter Games at Lake Placid.
