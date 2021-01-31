The north
10 years ago
Jan. 31, 2011: A Utica-based mobile food pantry aimed at feeding veterans will begin making regular trips to Watertown. Feed Our Vets will hold a mobile food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon the third Saturday of each month in the Watertown Vet Center parking lot at 210 Court St. Local veterans ranging from World War II to the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan have attended recent test runs.
25 years ago
Jan. 31, 1996: Knowlton Specialty Papers Inc. was expected to begin making saleable paper on its new $4.5 million machine this week, following two weeks of test runs. The new paper machine will not bring added employment, but it will solidify the jobs at the 213 Factory St. mill because of the new technology it introduces, said Franklin D. Cean, owner. Knowlton Specialty Papers has about 110 employees. “This moves us into the 21st century,” Mr. Cean said. “Twenty-five years from now, this machine will still be new.”
50 years ago
Jan. 31, 1971: A Town of Hounsfield snowplow performed a service beyond the call of duty early this morning when, at the peak of the severe snowstorm, it removed a 9-months-old child, ill of possible bronchial pneumonia, to the Mercy Hospital from the snow-bound Sulphur Springs Road. The baby rode through the storm in the arms of her mother in the cab of the plow.
75 years ago
Jan. 31, 1946: Richard Lecuyer, 5, the Massena “blue heart” baby who was taken to Johns Hopkins hospital in Baltimore, Md., last week, was operated on successfully Tuesday morning by Dr. Alfred Blalock, assisted by Dr. Helen Taussig, internationally famous for the operation which they perfected. The operation apparently was a complete success and both doctors were more than satisfied.
100 years ago
Jan. 31, 1921: The Smith Eveleigh Motor Sales company has taken the agency for the Packard automobile for Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, and expect a shipment of cars within a week. The agency has formerly been held by S. Brown Northup. Mr. Northup is also the agent for the Dodge car, and the Dodge company has asked all of its direct dealers to become Dodge agents exclusively.
125 years ago
Jan. 31, 1896: The reform wave has struck Ogdensburg, and now the saloons of that city must remain closed on Sundays or lose their licence.
150 years ago
Jan. 31, 1871: Our business men should not forget nor neglect to attend the meeting at Firemen’s Hall this evening to consider the subject of securing the southern terminus of the Clayton and Orleans road at this place.
The world
1606: Guy Fawkes is hanged, drawn and quartered for his part in the Gunpowder Plot, an attempt to blow up Parliament.
1620: Virginia colony leaders write to the Virginia Company in England, asking for more orphaned apprentices for employment.
1835: A man with two pistols misfires at President Andrew Jackson at the White House.
1865: House of Representatives approves a constitutional amendment abolishing slavery.
1911: The German Reichstag exempts royal families from tax obligations.
1916: President Woodrow Wilson refuses the compromise on Lusitania reparations.
1950: Paris protests the Soviet recognition of Ho Chi Minh’s Democratic Republic of Vietnam.
1966: U.S. planes resume bombing of North Vietnam after a 37-day pause.
1976: Ernesto Miranda, famous from the Supreme Court ruling on Miranda vs. Arizona is stabbed to death.
1981: Lech Walesa announces an accord in Poland, giving Saturdays off to laborers.
