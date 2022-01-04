Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 4, 2012: The Children’s Home of Jefferson County has eliminated the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the North Country program, effective Jan. 1. Children’s Home Executive Director Karen Y. Richmond said that the decision wasn’t made lightly, and that the decision will streamline operations, increase cost efficiencies and eliminate duplication of services. Mrs. Richmond said other mentoring programs are offered by the Children’s Home.
25 years ago
Jan. 4, 1997: The Lyme town board has rejected an offer from the state to provide shoreline parking for ice fishing, citing high insurance costs. The town board had wanted to designate parking areas for ice fishing to relieve traffic congestion on narrow roads along the shoreline and to end trespassing. The rejection of the state’s offer on Monday was a blow to Three Mile Point residents, who complained last winter that cars were blocking driveways and fishermen were trashing their land.
50 years ago
Jan. 4, 1972: The F. W. Woolworth Co. has consolidated its Ogdensburg operations in its Seaway Shopping center store and has vacated the downtown store on Ford St. The manager of the downtown outlet will retire and the employees will be transferred to the shopping center.
75 years ago
Jan. 4, 1947: With the re-opening of the city’s public schools Monday after the two-week holiday vacation, schools will again resume a close check for possible scarlet fever cases occurring among school children. Opening of the schools will allow the school doctor and nurses, and the teachers, to observe children for any evidence of any illness, a practice which was interrupted when schools recessed Dec. 20 for the Christmas holidays.
100 years ago
Jan. 4, 1922: On New Year’s eve, in the midst of utter darkness caused by damage done to the electric light wires, and in a blinding snow storm, a band of 30 young Mannsville people bravely ventured out and sang carols from house to house, wishing the people with song “A happy New Year.”
125 years ago
Jan. 4, 1897: Charles Austin is fitting up a creamery with modern apparatus at Deer River, and will engage in the manufacture of butter. Winter dairying is becoming quite popular in Lewis county, and those thus engaged pronounce it a financial success.
150 years ago
Jan. 4, 1872: A couple of welcome Guests arrived in town late Monday evening — but just in time for a New Years present from Mrs. Miles Guest to her husband, the chief of police. Their combined weight is nineteen pounds.
The world
1970: A 7.7 earthquake kills 15,000+ people in Tonghai County, China.
1972: Rose Heilbron becomes the first female judge to sit at the Old Bailey (The Central Criminal Court of England and Wales) in London, England.
1974: President Richard Nixon refuses to hand over tape recordings and documents that had been subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.
1976: The Ulster Volunteer Force kills six Irish Catholic civilians in County Armagh, Northern Ireland. The next day 10 Protestant civilians are murdered in retaliation.
1990: Over 300 people die and more than 700 are injured in Pakistan’s deadliest train accident, when an overloaded passenger train collides with an empty freight train.
1999: Jesse “The Body” Ventura, a former professional wrestler, is sworn in as populist governor of Minnesota.
2004: Mikheil Saakashvili is elected President of Georgia following the Rose Revolution of November 2003.
2004: NASA Mars rover Spirit successfully lands on Mars.
2007: Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) becomes the first female speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
2010: Burj Khalifa (Khalifa tower) officially opens in Dubai, UAE. At 2,722 ft (829.8 m) it is the world’s tallest man-made structure.
