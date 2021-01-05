Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 5, 2011: Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, was sworn in at a ceremony Tuesday in Albany. He is one of 17 new Republican lawmakers to be sworn in, bringing the party’s conference to 50 members in the 150-seat, still Democratically dominated chamber.
25 years ago
Jan. 5, 1996: Fisher Gage Inc. won approval for a $200,000 loan Thursday for a planned 50-job expansion at its plant off Coffeen Street Road. The seven-year loan at 6.5 percent interest was approved by the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to help purchase new equipment at Fisher Gage, which makes machine parts from molten zinc under the Fishercast trade name. Employment at the Fishercast plant, in the JCIDA industrial park, is expected to grow to between 175 and 180 jobs within five years.
50 years ago
Jan. 5, 1971: Patrons of Smokey’s tavern, 606 Factory St., donated enough change to enable the restaurant to purchase two 19 inch portable black-and-white television sets. One set each was donated to the Children’s Home of Jefferson County and to the St. Patrick’s Children’s Home. William E. Nagel, superintendent of the Children’s Home, said that the donated television has been placed in the home’s infirmary.
75 years ago
Jan. 5, 1946: An extra coach was made available today for use on passenger train No. 10 of the New York Central railroad operating between Massena and Syracuse via Watertown, which on Wednesday was so crowded that ticket-holders moved into the baggage car where they sat on suitcases and other improvised seats. An official said that the railroad was short of coaches due to the demands of the army for transporting troops.
100 years ago
Jan. 5, 1921: In order to bring the public schools up to the standard requirements of the National Fire Underwriters Association of New York, the board of education is considering the purchase of 35 fire extinguishers. At the present time all of the twelve schools are equipped with fire extinguishers, but not enough to come within the requirements of the underwriters association. The association requires that a fire extinguisher be placed at the head of every stairway.
125 years ago
Jan. 5, 1896: The chief of police stated today that from now on the city ordinance relative to the compulsory adoption of sleigh bells on all equipages of whatever character will be enforced, and, beginning with next week, arrests will be made of parties not complying with the ordinance.
150 years ago
Jan. 5, 1871: Wanted — A girl about 12 or 13 years old, to shovel off about 40 rods of side walk, on North side of State street, to act in conjunction with one now shoveling on corner of State and Mechanic streets. A motherless girl preferred.
The world
1815: Federalists from all over New England, angered over the War of 1812, draw up the Hartford Convention, demanding several important changes in the U.S. Constitution.
1861: The merchant vessel Star of the West sets sail from New York to Fort Sumter, in response to rebel attack, carrying supplies and 250 troops.
1914: Henry Ford astounds the world as he announces that he will pay a minimum wage of $5 a day and will share with employees $10 million in the previous year’s profits.
1920: GOP women demand equal representation at the Republican National Convention in June.
1921: Wagner’s “Die Walkyrie” opens in Paris. This is the first German opera performed in Paris since the beginning of World War I.
1923: The U.S. Senate debates the benefits of Peyote for the American Indian.
1925: Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming is sworn in as the first woman governor in the United States.
1947: Great Britain nationalizes its coal mines.
1951: Inchon, South Korea, the site of General Douglas MacArthur’s amphibious flanking maneuver, is abandoned by United Nations force to the advancing Chinese Army.
1952: Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrives in Washington to confer with President Harry S. Truman.
1982: A Federal judge voids a state law requiring balanced classroom treatment of evolution and creationism.
1991: The South Ossetia War (1991-92) begins as Georgian forces enter Tskhinvali, capital of South Ossetia, Ga.
2005: Eris, largest known dwarf planet in the Solar System is discovered in images taken Oct. 21, 2003, at Palomar Observatory.
