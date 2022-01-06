Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 6, 2012: When counties use population numbers later this year to figure out how big each legislative district needs to be, inmates at the five north country state prisons won’t be included in the mix. That’s because every county in New York will have to follow the state’s rule change on counting prisoners for the purposes of redistricting. Previously, they had been counted as residents of the prison in which they are incarcerated. Now, the state will use the inmates’ last-known address as their official residence.
25 years ago
Jan. 6, 1997: Sacket’s Six, the thoroughbred owned by six alumni of what is now Sackets Harbor Central School, has been retired to a small farm in Saratoga after breaking a bone in his rear leg during a race Dec. 26 at the Aqueduct race track, Jon P. Constance, one of the six said. Despite the retirement of Sacket’s Six, the six friends remain in the horse racing business.
50 years ago
Jan. 6, 1972: The Massena village board on Tuesday night approved an application by the Massena Housing Authority for construction of a second 100-unit high-rise apartment house for the elderly. The authority will now forward the application to HUD’s New York office for consideration.
75 years ago
Jan. 6, 1947: Ogdensburg Boy Scouts collected more than a hundred Christmas trees, in preparation for the community’s first public observance of Twelfth Night. The observance in which 300 boy and girl scouts of the city will participate, will be held this evening at Morrisette park. The Christmas trees will be burned with appropriate ceremonies commemorating the Feast of the Epiphany.
100 years ago
Jan. 6, 1922: In order that the patients confined in the county sanitarium may be more comfortable during the cold weather, a large portion of which time they are required to be in the open air, Mrs. H. L. Smith, wife of the superintendent of the hospital, is endeavoring to get fur coats that have been cast off. Those who have such garments are urged to notify Mrs. Smith or send them to the hospital.
125 years ago
Jan. 6, 1897: The opening meeting of the common council for 1897 was held last evening in the council chambers above the store of Bush, Bull, Roth & Co. This chamber, by the way, was for the last time used for the opening of the career of a new year’s council, for the newly elected members of that body next year will meet in the new city hall on Court street.
150 years ago
Jan. 6, 1872: The Ogdensburgh Journal reports large quantities of liquor having been brought over from Canada, frozen up in turkies. A foul transaction.
The world
1861: The Governor of Maryland, Thomas Hicks, announces his opposition to the state’s possible secession from the Union.
1904: Japanese railway authorities in Korea refuse to transport Russian troops.
1910: Union leaders ask President William H. Taft to investigate U.S. Steel’s practices.
1912: New Mexico becomes the 47th U.S. state of the Union.
1918: Germany acknowledges Finland’s independence.
1919: Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States, dies at the age of 60 in his home at Sagamore Hill, New York.
1921: The U.S. Navy orders the sale of 125 flying boats to encourage commercial aviation.
1937: The United States bans the shipment of arms to war-torn Spain.
1941: President Franklin D. Roosevelt asks Congress to support the Lend-lease Bill to help supply the Allies.
1945: Boeing B-29 bombers in the Pacific strike new blows on Tokyo and Nanking.
1946: Ho Chi Minh wins in the Vietnamese elections.
1958: Moscow announces a reduction in its armed forces by 300,000.
1967: Over 16,000 U.S. and 14,000 Vietnamese troops start their biggest attack on the Iron Triangle, northwest of Saigon.
1987: Astronomers report sighting a new galaxy 12 billion light years away.
2001: In one of the closest Presidential elections in U.S. history, George W. Bush was finally declared the winner of the bitterly contested 2000 Presidential elections more than five weeks after the election due to the disputed Florida ballots.
2005: Former Ku Klux Klan organizer Edgar Ray Killen is arrested as a suspect in the 1964 murders of three civil rights workers in Mississippi.
2014: U.S. Senate confirms Janet Yellen as the first woman to chair the Federal Reserve Bank in the central bank’s 100-year history.
