Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 8, 2012: Incoming passengers at Watertown International Airport soon will be able to rent cars on site. Once Jefferson County makes a notice of award, an automobile rental company will have a station with cars waiting in an expanded parking lot to the east of the terminal. The $794,750 expansion project at the airport, which is nearly complete, includes a new baggage claim conveyor belt and a secure seating area for 49 people
25 years ago
Jan. 8, 1997: Another year is likely to pass without an increase in the $2 toll to cross the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge. But the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority does have several other plans in the works for 1997. For example, it intends to aggressively market property it owns on the east side of Waddington, called Clark Point, and two empty buildings on the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center to get them onto the tax rolls.
50 years ago
Jan. 8, 1972: Sales of the new fifty-cent state lottery tickets in Watertown and throughout the Utica district have far exceeded expectations, a state official said yesterday. Most vendors in the city reported this morning all or nearly all of their tickets were sold out and they would like more.
75 years ago
Jan. 8, 1947: Thirty-one passengers in a Watertown to New York city bus of the Central Greyhound company were marooned for twelve hours overnight by a snow blockade near the Dewey Bickford farm, between Burrville and Copenhagen. The passengers, most of them Copenhagen or Lowville residents, remained in the bus throughout the night. Early this morning, plows reached the scene and the bus was freed to continue on its run.
100 years ago
Jan. 8, 1922: Music lovers of Watertown are looking forward with interest to the concert to be presented next Wednesday evening in the Olympic theatre by the newly-organized Morning Musicales’ Symphony orchestra of 35 musicians. This is the first public appearance of the orchestra and a capacity audience is expected, for there are many who wish to see the orchestra become a permanent organization in this city.
125 years ago
Jan. 8, 1897: Now is the season to remember once more the admonition of the Chief of Police Champlin regarding sleigh bells. There is a penalty attached to its violation.
150 years ago
Jan. 8, 1872: T. D. Flansburgh, esq., postmaster, printer, fashionable tailor, and decidedly the most popular man in the town of Orleans, is mentioned as a candidate for a share in an estate of ten million, the property of his progenitors in Germany. We hope “Tim” may get a cool hundred thousand. We know of no more worthy person to inherit an ancient patrimony.
The world
1963: President John F. Kennedy attends the unveiling of the “Mona Lisa.”
1975: Ella T. Grasso becomes Governor of Connecticut, the first female governor in the U.S. who did not come into office by succeeding her husband.
1979: The United States advises the shah to leave Iran.
1982: AT&T agrees to divest 22 subdivisions as part of an antitrust agreement.
1994: Valeri Polyakov, a Russian cosmonaut leaves earth, bound for the Mir space station; he will spend a record 437 days in space.
2002: U.S. President George W. Bush signs into law the No Child Left Behind Act, intended to improve America’s educational system.
2004: The largest passenger ship in history, the RMS Queen Mary 2, is christened by Queen Elizabeth II, granddaughter of Queen Mary.
2011: An attempted assassination of Arizona’s U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords is part of a shooting spree in which Jared Lee Loughner kills six and wounds 13.
