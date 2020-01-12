The north
10 years ago
Jan. 12, 2010: During a visit to the Army pos t Monday, U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer and Rep. William L. Owens pledged to work together to support Fort Drum, including by trying to restore some of the more than $36 million in funding it expects to lose for fiscal year 2010. Both emphasized the importance of Fort Drum to the regional economy. They identified affordable housing and increasing the number of health care providers in the area as priorities.
25 years ago
Jan. 12, 1995: Massena Memorial Hospital officials hope a $4.2 million renovation project is the cure for an ailment many rural communities are suffering: the inability to lure enough doctors to meet growing demand for services. The hospital’s latest project will the give the 40-bed hospital a new emergency room, three new operating rooms and a new entrance by 1996.
50 years ago
Jan. 12, 1970: Six persons appeared Tuesday morning at district office hours held by Congressman Robert C. McEwen at Gouverneur Post Office. Representative McEwen noted most questions and problems brought to him during district office hours fall into two categories: the effect of particular government programs on constituents’ lives and concern about the level of federal spending and what has been done with tax monies.
75 years ago
Jan. 12, 1945: Fleeing before the resurgent German armies in Belgium, Miss Harriet Brownell, who resigned as chief dietician at St. Lawrence university to serve with the Red Cross abroad, has reached Paris in safety, according to The Associated Press. Miss Brownell was one of a crew of ten Red Cross clubmobile girls who arrived in Paris.
100 years ago
Jan. 12, 1920: The wrestling match on Wednesday night at Gray’s roller rink in State street between Joe Malcewicz, well known grappler of Utica, and Jack Winrow of Schenectady, claimant of the English heavyweight championship, is expected to draw one of the largest crowds of sporting fans that has ever attended an athletic event at the rink this year. Fans from Watertown and practically every town and village in Jefferson county will be in attendance at the match, it is thought.
125 years ago
Jan. 12, 1895: The latest scheme for trapping the unwary can now be found in some of the grocery stores. A pretty young lady established behind a table on which are an oil stove, packages of prepared buckwheat flour, plates, knives and forks, etc., smilingly greets you and invites you to partake of some delicious hot buckwheat cakes. Of course you cannot refuse and you deposit a quarter and order a package of the flour sent up.
150 years ago
Jan. 12, 1870: Two small boys wanted at the collar factory of A. J. Hotchkin & Co., on Factory street.
The world
1908: A wireless message is sent long-distance for the first time from the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
1915: The U.S. Congress establishes Rocky Mountain National Park.
1926: U.S. coal talks break down, leaving both sides bitter as the strike drags on into its fifth month.
1932: Oliver Wendell Holmes retires from the Supreme Court at age 90.
1991: The U.S. Congress gives the green light to military action against Iraq in the Persian Gulf Crisis.
1998: Nineteen European nations agree to prohibit human cloning.
2010: An earthquake in Haiti kills an estimated 316,000 people.
Love local history? Listen to the Watertown Daily Times audio podcast at wdt.me/secondlook to hear us discuss pieces of our past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.