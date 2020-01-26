The north
10 years ago
Jan. 26, 2010: Athletes will travel all the way to Vancouver, British Columbia, for the Winter Olympics in a few weeks, but a group of Louisville residents is holding its own events on a neighborhood luge course it’s built at home. Henry B. ‘Hank’ Stone and some friends have spent the past several weeks building the 400-foot track on the hill behind his family’s County Route 39 home. The group dubbed the course “Louisville Luge” and held its inaugural event Friday night, when family friends stopped by to careen down the track on sleds, saucers and tubes.
25 years ago
Jan. 26, 1995: Lewis County residents will not likely see 911 emergency communications systems in the near future. Jefferson County started up its 911 system Oct. 3, and St. Lawrence County put E911 on line Dec. 19, but there has been no resumption of talks about starting a system in Lewis County, said county Manager Richard M. Nells. The county has determined they cannot afford the communications system, at least for now.
50 years ago
Jan. 26, 1970: The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority is seeking a permit to clear a section of rock behind the present U.S. Customs Station to provide for three more vehicle check lanes. The additional three lanes would speed up the flow of traffic and alleviate the buildup of traffic during the summer.
75 years ago
Jan. 26, 1945: A public meeting was held in the Turin school auditorium Thursday in order to permit the boards of education of the General Martin Central High School, Glenfield; the Constableville Central High school, and Lyons Falls High school to present to the people of Turin the advantages to be gained from centralization with their schools. An informal ballot will be taken later for all eligible voters of District 9, towns of Turin and West Turin.
100 years ago
Jan. 26, 1920: Perl W. Devendorf of the Perl W. Devendorf Corp., local distributor of Ford cars, has been advised by the Ford Motor company that the great ship assembly building at River Rouge, Michigan, was released by the government on Nov. 1, 1919 and great strides have been made toward converting it into a mammoth body building plant. Dealers throughout the United States report an enormous demand for Ford cars.
125 years ago
Jan. 26, 1895: One of the most violent and suddenly invading storms of snow, sleet and rain, ever visiting this northern clime, came last night upon our section. It broke upon our locality with no warning other than that it was sharply accompanied by a constantly falling movement in the barometer.
150 years ago
Jan. 26, 1870: Bogus nickels are in circulation.
The world
1863: President Lincoln names General Joseph Hooker to replace Burnside as commander of the Army of the Potomac.
1875: Pinkerton agents, hunting Jesse James, kill his 18-year-old half-brother and seriously injure his mother with a bomb.
1964: Eighty-four people are arrested in a segregation protest in Atlanta.
1969: California is declared a disaster area after two days of flooding and mud slides.
2005: Condoleezza Rice is appointed to the post of secretary of state. The post makes her the highest ranking African-American woman ever to serve in a U.S. presidential cabinet.
