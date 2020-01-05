The north
10 years ago
Jan. 5, 2010: Erie County Executive Chris Collins met in secret with nine upstate GOP county leaders last month in Watertown as a prelude to an expected bid for the Republican nomination for governor. At the meeting, fifteen party leaders signed a letter of support, urging Mr. Collins to run.
25 years ago
Jan. 5, 1995: Creating a sidewalk shoveling law that’s less cumbersome than snow itself has proven to be a challenge for Watertown city staffers. The city was sent scurrying to develop new rules for keeping sidewalks free of snow following City Judge James C. Harberson Jr. declaring the current rules unconstitutional. The problem, according to Mr. Harberson, was the confusion that resulted because the ordinances were too vague.
50 years ago
Jan. 5, 1970: The Watertown Board of Education, in unanimous action Monday night in regular session, authorized the construction of an 1,800-pupil elementary education center at an estimated cost of $3,620,000. The elementary complex, a three-section building under one roof, will house all of the city school district’s pupils in grades four through six and will be located south and east of the Watertown High School.
75 years ago
Jan. 5, 1945: The century old Hotel Seymour, Ogdensburg, closed for the past two years, will be re-opened about Feb. 1 under the management of Eugene Badger Jr. The Seymour House was erected more than a century ago and since that time had become known throughout the state. In the days when it was operated by the late James Tallman, the cuisine was recognized as one of the finest in this section.
100 years ago
Jan. 5,1920: The Eveleigh House, Sackets Harbor landmark, is today a heap of ice coated debris after a fire killed one person there. Villagers declare that Main street would have been wiped out had it not been for aid given by soldiers of the 63rd infantry at Madison Barracks and Company No. 2 of the Watertown fire department, which came here with one of their powerful pumpers.
125 years ago
Jan. 5, 1895: Another case of juvenile criminality came to light today. Bartholomew Bradway, 14 years old, was arrested on a charge of petit larceny in stealing $15 from Miss Mary E. Cahill, a school teacher at the Cooper street school. Young Bradway’s father promised to look after his son and thus saved the youngster from the state industrial school at Rochester.
150 years ago
Jan. 5, 1870: The meeting called for consulting on the feasibility of a Y.M.C.A. in Watertown met and remarks were made in favor of the enterprise, and a union of effort in behalf of the young men of the city. A constitution was adopted and the Y.M.C.A. is now an organization of Watertown. Let all come forward and make it a positive success.
The world
1920: GOP women demand equal representation at the Republican National Convention in June.
1942: U.S. and Filipino troops complete their withdrawal to a new defensive line along the base of the Bataan peninsula.
1947: Great Britain nationalizes its coal mines.
1951: Inchon, South Korea, the site of General Douglas MacArthur’s amphibious flanking maneuver, is abandoned by United Nations force to the advancing Chinese Army.
1952: Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrives in Washington to confer with President Harry S. Truman.
1969: President Richard M. Nixon appoints Henry Cabot Lodge as negotiator at the Paris Peace Talks.
1982: A Federal judge voids a state law requiring balanced classroom treatment of evolution and creationism.
2005: Eris, largest known dwarf planet in the Solar System is discovered in images taken Oct. 21, 2003, at Palomar Observatory.
