The north
10 years ago
July 11, 2011: NoCasino Thousand Islands, a local anti-gambling organization disbanded in 2009, soon may regroup in response to a recent proposal to convert the Bonnie Castle Recreation Center into a $140 million racino. With the help of an entertainment/casino development company, the owners of Bonnie Castle Downs Inc. plan to transform the recreation center into an “upscale racino” with a harness-racing track, a 30,000-square-foot casino and a 125-room hotel.
25 years ago
July 11, 1996: The U.S. Senate has confirmed Croghan native Donald J. Planty as ambassador to Guatemala. He will be sworn into office July 18 and will leave for Guatemala City in early August. Mr. Planty, 51, a career foreign service officer, was selected by President Clinton this spring as the next U.S. envoy.
50 years ago
July 11, 1971: The new Salvation Army citadel at 723 State St. has been officially opened following the cornerstone laying ceremony on Saturday and the dedication service on Sunday. The new building replaces the 58-year-old structure at 246-248 State St., and has been designated as the Jefferson County Corps Community Center.
75 years ago
July 11, 1946: Governor Dewey declared today the New York state’s $202,000,000 Thruway would be the “greatest highway in the world.” Dewey spoke over a statewide radio hookup during ceremonies in which he turned the first shovel of earth on the 486-mile express highway project. Thousands of spectators converged on the village of Liverpool, six miles north of Syracuse, for the ground-breaking ceremonies, including several hundred state senators, assemblymen and state and municipal officials.
100 years ago
July 11, 1921: No attempt has been made yet to raise the Lake tug Dillwin of Toronto, which sank Friday in shallow water in Fair Haven Bay, Oswego county, after bring rammed by its consort, the barge Georger, as the two were entering the bay. Donnelly Brothers Wrecking company of Kingston will be engaged to float the boat. The crew of the Dillwin, including a woman and a small child, were nearly enveloped in the water but were saved by fishermen.
125 years ago
July 11, 1896: The past week has witnessed a large influx of visitors to the Thousand Islands and the summer colony along the banks of the St. Lawrence has almost doubled. The steamer Empire State will run a large excursion from river points to Oswego next Wednesday, to give an opportunity to attend the centennial celebration of the evacuation for Fort Ontario.
150 years ago
July 11, 1871: A police of Ogdensburg arrested a couple of coats, vests, a pair of shoes, a hat and one bat, on Sunday last. The owners has been playing ball, but were not found in the clothes.
The world
1533: Henry VIII is excommunicated from the Catholic Church by Pope Clement VII.
1708: The French are defeated at Oudenarde, Malplaquet, in the Netherlands by the Duke of Marlborough and Eugene of Savoy.
1786: Morocco agrees to stop attacking American ships in the Mediterranean for a payment of $10,000.
1799: An Anglo-Turkish armada bombards Napoleon Bonaparte’s troops in Alexandria to no avail.
1804: Alexander Hamilton is mortally wounded by Aaron Burr in a duel.
1942: In the RAF’s longest bombing raid of World War II, 44 British Lancaster bombers attack the Polish port of Danzig.
1975: Archaeologists unearth an army of 8,000 life-size clay figures created more than 2,000 years ago for the Emperor Qin Shi Huang.
1995: Full diplomatic relations are established between the United States and Vietnam.
