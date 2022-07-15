Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 15, 2012: Nearly $1.5 million in Massena International Airport improvements may be on the way. A 12,000-square-foot airplane hanger, realigned entrance road to the terminal and purchase of emergency generators are all planned, according to Supervisor Joseph D. Gray. The hanger, which will accommodate up to 10 planes of varying sizes is still in the design phase and will likely be constructed next year.
25 years ago
July 15, 1997: A series of pageants will be held Sunday at the Days Inn, Arsenal Street. The Beautiful Baby Pageant, in categories of boys and girls 1 year old or younger, and boys and girls between 1 and 2 years. The babies who win in this division will receive free entries to the World of Beauty Pageant held each year at Lake George. All contestants will receive a trophy for entering the pageant.
50 years ago
July 15, 1972: Another adult, X-rated motion picture, this one entitled “Hot Circuit,” is being shown at the Olympic Theater to complete the previously-scheduled one week run of “Mona,” which was confiscated by city police Tuesday night. Theater manager David. J. Carhart faces city court action on an obscenity charge in connection with the showing of “Mona.”
75 years ago
July 15, 1947: The Roy Flying Service of Malone will sponsor an air show at the Malone-Dufort airport next Sunday. The program will start at 1:30 p.m. A feature of the afternoon will be a 2,000 foot parachute jump by Miles Baldwin, Burke, an ex-marine pilot. He will also do an acrobatic act on the plane.
100 years ago
July 15, 1922: In an attempt to walk from Syracuse to Montreal wheeling a baby carriage with their baby in it, within the space of 14 days, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Weber, of 408 Tully street, Syracuse, arrived three miles west of the city last night. Weber is a machinist and is employed at the Franklin Automobile works in Syracuse. He made a wager of $500 with his twin brother, Durton Weber, of 425 Gifford street, that the trip could be made by him, his wife, formerly of Montreal, and the 11-month-old baby boy, Georgie Frederick Weber.
125 years ago
July 15, 1897: New hotel at Cranberry Lake. The Lake View Inn will be open for guests on July 1st. Rates, $2.00 per day, $10.00 per week. Special rates to families. This new hotel is situated on the west shore of Cranberry Lake, right in the woods, commanding the finest view of the lake and mountain scenery.
150 years ago
July 15, 1872: The addition of a full thousand new subscribers to our weekly list, within the past four weeks, is an assurance that the people in the rural districts are waking up to the momentous interests of this campaign. Treachery and betrayal of trusts always awakens activity and indignation in the breasts of those betrayed. That is the feeling abroad among Republicans now. They are waking up to the tricks of the opposition and the betrayal of their confidence by those who have assumed to be their leaders.
The world
1834: The Spanish Inquisition is officially disbanded after nearly 356 years.
1941: The Holocaust: Nazi Germany begins the deportation of 100,000 Jews from the occupied Netherlands to extermination camps.
2002: “American Taliban” John Walker Lindh pleads guilty to supplying aid to the enemy and possession of explosives during the commission of a felony.
2003: AOL Time Warner disbands Netscape. The Mozilla Foundation is established on the same day.
2012: South Korean rapper Psy releases his hit single Gangnam Style.
