The north
10 years ago
July 21, 2011: The Potsdam Board of Trustees has shot down a proposal to allow chickens to be raised within village limits. The board voted 4-1 against the fowl amendment Monday night, ensuring poultry will remain outside the village for the time being. The village board began entertaining the idea earlier this year when a resident suggested residents be allowed to house a flock of up to eight female birds.
25 years ago
July 21, 1996: For the second straight month, the number of fishing boats on Lake Ontario hit a new low, a June fishing survey shows. State Department of Environmental Conservation officials say they don’t believe it is the quality of the fishing that is keeping people away. They attributed the decline to the economy, poor weather, water temperature and the fact that the novelty of salmon fishing has worn off for some people.
50 years ago
July 21, 1971: Approximately 30 pickets were outside the New York Telephone Company business office today as members of the Telephone Commercial Union and the Communication Workers of America joined forces to demonstrate their desire for wage increases. Business offices of the telephone company continued to be open for payments only, with management personnel and three non-union employes in the office.
75 years ago
July 21, 1946: John Gary, 11-year-old soprano and son of Mrs. Harold Strader, Watertown, is spending the weekend here having recently returned from Hollywood, Calif., where he has appeared on such shows with Frank Sinatra, Eddie Cantor, “Hoagy” Carmichael and Paul Whiteman. The boy soprano uses as his professional name, John Gary, instead of his full name, John Gary Strader.
100 years ago
July 21, 1921: The Potsdam Country Club has made arrangements to purchase what is known as the 106-acre Scanlon property about two miles south of the village on the Potsdam-Parishville state road. It is proposed to lay out at once a golf course and begin erection of a club house.
125 years ago
July 21, 1896: Architect D. D. Kieff has completed the plan for the erection of the town hall in Antwerp, which was voted for at an election held in the spring. Its total cost is estimated at $18,000. The site is on the corner of Depot and Main streets, in the heart of the town. The building will be a Romanesque structure of architectural beauty that will add much to the attractiveness of the place.
150 years ago
July 21, 1871: The spacious parlors of the Woodruff House were thrown open by the proprietors July 19th for the permanent organization of the Jefferson Sportsmen’s Club. It is to be an association composed of some of our best, wealthiest and most enterprising citizens, an association organized for the protection of the game of our forests, the fish of our waters, and for social enjoyment.
The world
1954: The French sign an armistice with the Viet Minh that ends the war but divides Vietnam into two countries.
1960: Sirimavo Bandaranaike becomes the first woman prime minister of Ceylon.
