The north
10 years ago
July 26, 2010: Vice President Joe Biden will be on Fort Drum to welcome home the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division. He and his wife, Jill Biden, will deliver remarks at the welcome-home ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday, according to a news release issued Monday night by the vice president’s office.
25 years ago
July 26, 1995: The shelves are bare at the Watertown Urban Mission’s emergency food pantry. Most of the agency’s food supply was distributed last week to storm victims whose homes had sustained damage or were destroyed, or to those who had to throw out food spoiled in the power outage caused by the microburst. The Urban Mission is hoping that donations of nonperishable food items and personal care items from the community will help to restock its shelves
50 years ago
July 26, 1970: Cassius Clay was picked up for speeding in his purple Cadillac El Dorado Friday in Mechanicville as he barrelled down the scenic New York State Northway at 90 m.p.h. The magistrate who slapped him with a $50 fine thought he was “A real gentleman, though.” Clay, on his way from Saranac Lake to New York City, had been speaking at an Adirondack Mountain boy’s camp.
75 years ago
July 26, 1945: Two Canadian fliers suffered minor injuries early this afternoon when a twin-engine bomber in which they were flying made a forced landing in the fields at the old Merritt Phillips farm, Camp Mills, three miles from Sackets Harbor. The fliers were take to Sackets Harbor and were guests at lunch of Mayor Carl M. Jackson.
100 years ago
July 26, 1920: Hundreds of persons gathered at the docks today to witness the flight of the hydroplane, now being quartered at Thousand Island Park. The plane made several flights, carrying several passengers, including one little boy and his pet dog. Neither the boy or his dog seemed to enjoy the trip.
125 years ago
July 26, 1895: A craze for local improvements seem to have struck Canton. The iron bridge across the Grasse river is being replanked and the flagging and steps in front of the town hall are up. The dam on the west side of the river is undergoing repairs and almost everybody has either had a new sidewalk laid or is about to have one.
150 years ago
July 26, 1870: To-day the Rome, Watertown and Ogdensburg Railroad Company initiate the new drawing room cars, soon to be put permanently on the road, to the infinite comfort and delight of the traveling public. The excursion train, consisting of the two drawing room cars “Ontario” and “St. Lawrence,” reached Watertown from Rome about nine this morning, when the party breakfasted at the new Rail Road Dining Rooms. The handsome palaces were visited by many of our people while the train halted.
The world
1775: The Continental Congress establishes a postal system for the colonies with Benjamin Franklin as the first postmaster general.
1847: Liberia becomes the first African colony to become an independent state.
1920: The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is ratified.
1948: In an Executive Order, President Harry Truman calls for the end of discrimination and segregation in the U.S. armed forces.
2005: The shuttle Discovery launches on mission STS-114, marking a return to space after the shuttle Columbia crash of 2003.
