Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 27, 2011: Fort Drum dedicated its newest fire station Tuesday to a firefighter who died last year during a silo fire. The Garrett W. Loomis Fire Station 2 near the Route 26 gate now houses equipment, the fire prevention office and the Fort Drum Fire Department training division. A plaque with the words “Firefighter, Patriot, Volunteer” will hang on the exterior, and a photo of Mr. Loomis and his gear is on display near the entrance.
25 years ago
July 27, 1996: The former home of Danny’s Deli, 23-25 Public Square, was sold Thursday to an Oswego pizzeria owner. Henry Distributing Corp., Syracuse, sold the four-story building to Anthony Calascibetta Jr., Oswego, for an undisclosed price. The new owner apparently has plans for a pizza business in the storefront, which has been vacant since Danny’s Deli closed in 1994. Mr. Calascibetta, owner of Cam’s New York Pizzeria in Oswego, declined to comment on his specific plans for the property.
50 years ago
July 27, 1971: Regular programming on educational television station WNPE-Channel 16, with studios and office on Champion Hill, is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Telecasting of educational programs to schools in the four-county region will begin Sept. 27. A variety of cultural, public information and dramatic programs are proposed for public viewing in the evenings.
75 years ago
July 27, 1946: Vandalism running into hundreds of dollars in the public telephone booths in the Paddock Arcade has been reported to police during the past few weeks. Police said that mouthpieces of the public telephones have been wrenched off and that in one instance earpieces have been torn from the instruments.
100 years ago
July 27, 1921: With their objective the purchase of an animal for the municipal park zoo, three children of Winthrop street have erected a stand in State street and are selling soft drinks and candies to passersby. Although the sign placed on the stand says that the children are raising money to buy an elephant, the children will be satisfied if they are able to purchase some other animal.
125 years ago
July 27, 1896: Fred Turcott, who is employed at the Watertown Paper Co., broke his wooden leg while at work Saturday night and is temporarily disabled while waiting for a new limb to be made for him.
150 years ago
July 27, 1871: Grasshoppers are devouring the crops in certain portions of Lewis County. Greig is suffering most.
The world
1921: Canadians Sir Frederick Banting and Charles Best isolate insulin at the University of Toronto.
2002: The largest air show disaster in history occurs when a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter crashes during an air show at Lviv, Ukraine, killing 85 and injuring more than 100 others.
