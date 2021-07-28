Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 28, 2011: The state Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking information relating to the draining of up to 4,000 gallons of transformer oil and the theft of copper from transformers at the former Deferiet Paper Mill. The transformer oil, which was dumped deliberately to facilitate the theft of the copper, did not reach the Black River, according to the DEC.
25 years ago
July 28, 1996: After weeks of neutrality on the leadership dispute that has gripped the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe for nearly a month, the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs finally chose sides Friday. The winner is the government elected June 1, which includes Philip H. Tarbell, Douglas A. Smoke and Edward Smoke Jr. The apparent losers are the three chiefs who have been running the day-to-day affairs of the tribal government since they were elected June 29: Alma Ransom, Hilda Smoke and Paul Thompson.
50 years ago
July 28, 1971: It appears that the glass milk bottle is heading the way of the Edsel and midnight strolls in Central Park. Dept. of Agriculture figures show that in 1969, 80 per cent of fluid milk was sold in paper containers. The figures also show that plastic is rising in popularity, as are gallon and half-gallon containers. This might be due to more storage space in today’s refrigerators.
75 years ago
July 28, 1946: A seaplane base will be completed and ready for use at Ogdensburg city dock sometime within the next week. The new base will also be used as an anchorage harbor for speedboats and yachts which might call at this city.
100 years ago
July 28, 1921: Deferiet will no longer be represented on the diamond. After Sunday afternoon, the St. Regis Athletic Association nine will be a thing of the past. The papermakers will play their final game as representatives of the mill town on Sunday. The officials of the paper company have come to the conclusion that the venture has been too expensive.
125 years ago
July 28, 1896: Chief-of-Police Champlin has been notified by the Oswego police department to look out for a man 5 feet 8 inches in height, 28 years of age, weighing 150 pounds, sandy moustache, red face, sandy complexion, faded coat, derby hat, light pants and low shoes, who has left Oswego with a stolen Ontario dark green wheel of 1895 model, Sager saddle. A reward of $10 is offered.
150 years ago
July 28, 1871: Circus hand-bills and posters about town, are duly in position, and are receiving the attention of those interested. All the animals of the forest, and some besides, are vividly portrayed; so vividly indeed, that but few people dare to venture through the Arcade after midnight.
The world
1945: A B-25 bomber crashes into the Empire State Building in New York City, killing 13 people.
1965: President Lyndon Johnson sends an additional 50,000 troops to South Vietnam.
1990: A fire at an electrical substation causes a blackout in Chicago. Some 40,000 people were without power for up to three days.
1996: Discovery of remains of a prehistoric man near Kennewick, Wash., casts doubts on accepted beliefs of when, how and where the Americas were populated.
2005: The Irish Republican Army (IRA) announces an end to its 30-year armed campaign in Northern Ireland.
