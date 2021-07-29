Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 29, 2011: Hungry folks couldn’t get a $5 footlong Thursday on Public Square. The Subway restaurant, 32 Public Square, was seized by the state Department of Taxation and Finance on allegations that the restaurant had not paid nearly $10,000 due to the state. The restaurant, operated by Hiru Enterprises Inc., was closed and locked. A notice on the door said the department has a “levy on the title and interest in and to all personal property on these premises.”
25 years ago
July 29, 1996: Off-Track Betting is taking another run at Jefferson County. A capital region OTB official will make his pitch to county Finance and Rules committee members tonight. Efforts to bring OTB into Jefferson County first stalled in 1975, when the former Board of Supervisors voted it down. Neighboring St. Lawrence County dealt with multiple votes and numerous petitions for about five years before its Legislature finally decided to allow OTB in 1987. There now are parlors in Gouverneur, Massena and Ogdensburg.
50 years ago
July 29, 1971: The 26th annual New York State Maple Tour in August will give state maple producers an opportunity to visit six farms in Lewis County, where they will see some of the most modern maple syrup and sugar producing equipment in the state..Lewis County tops New York state and New York is number one in the nation in the production of maple products.
75 years ago
July 29, 1946: Two miles of four-lane concrete highway from the city limits on Washington street will be constructed under a $237,255 state highway project. The new road is designed to eliminate the sharp 90-degree turn in the main Watertown-Adams Center road at Brookside Cemetery — scene of numerous fatal accidents — and the entire project culminates more than 10 years of efforts of the state highway division.
100 years ago
July 29, 1921: Six children were brought to the City hospital early this morning for operations for the removal of tonsils and adenoids. The children are residents of Natural Bridge and were sent to the city by Miss Marguerite Brown, county Red Cross nurse. This work is one of the most important done by the Red Cross nurse.
125 years ago
July 29, 1896: Editor Jere Coughin’s new Herald building is rapidly approaching completion, the walls being nearly finished. It presents a fine appearance, and will be an ornament to Park Place.
150 years ago
July 29, 1871: The Frank Wilson Cheese Factory, above Huntingtonville, on the river road, was destroyed by fire this morning — as we learn by the driver of the Carthage stage. We do not know the extent of the loss, nor whether or not the property was insured.
The world
1603: Bartholomew Gilbert is killed in Virginia by Indians, during a search for the missing Roanoke colonists.
1693: The Army of the Grand Alliance is destroyed by the French at the Battle of Neerwinden.
1830: Liberals led by the Marquis de Lafayette seize Paris in opposition to the king’s restrictions on citizens’ rights.
1848: A rebellion against British rule is put down in Tipperary, Ireland.
1858: Japan signs a treaty of commerce and friendship with the United States.
1862: Confederates are routed by Union guerrillas at Moore’s Mill, Mo.
1875: Peasants in Bosnia and Herzegovina rebel against the Ottoman army.
1915: U.S. Marines land at Port-au-Prince to protect American interests in Haiti.
1921: Adolf Hitler becomes the president of the Nationalist Socialist German Workers’ Party (Nazis).
1945: After delivering parts of the first atomic bomb to the island of Tinian, the USS Indianapolis is sunk by a Japanese submarine. The survivors are adrift for two days before help arrives.
1981: Prince Charles marries Lady Diana.
1990: The Boston Red Sox hit 12 doubles in a game, setting a major league record.
1996: A U.S. federal court strikes down the child protection portion of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, calling it too broad.
2005: Astronomers announce the discovery of dwarf planet Eris, leading the International Astronomic Union to clarify the definition of a planet.
