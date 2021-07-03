The north
10 years ago
July 3, 2011: COR Development Co., Fayetteville, is exploring the construction of up to 300 apartments on about 25 acres north of Target in Towne Center, Route 3. The project, called Beaver Meadow Apartments, would decrease the 1,035-unit rental housing need the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, Development Authority of the North Country, Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, Jefferson County and others are trying to fill.
25 years ago
July 3, 1996: Several churches in the Watertown area will join together to raise money for churches in the South that have been destroyed by arsonists. The Greater Watertown Association of Churches will sponsor a special “praise and worship service” on Aug. 3 at Asbury United Methodist Church to bring awareness of the church fires in the South and collect donations for rebuilding efforts. There have been about 40 suspicious fires at predominantly black churches, the majority of them in the Southeast, since January 1995.
50 years ago
July 3, 1971: Watertown’s new elementary school complex was officially named the Harold T. Wiley School at Tuesday’s meeting of the board of education. Mr. Wiley retired as superintendant in 1968. A teacher, educator and administrator for 42 years, he remains active in civic and community affairs.
75 years ago
July 3, 1946: A memorial plaque honoring 37 employes of the New York Air Brake company who lost their lives in World War II was unveiled and dedicated at an impressive ceremony before 400 persons at the flag pole on the company grounds near the Pearl street entrance Tuesday afternoon.
100 years ago
July 3, 1921: Seven of the fresh air children who come to northern New York to spend their vacations will not return for they will be adopted, six by residents of Watertown and two by residents in Canton, providing the children come up to expectations. Small children are applied for in greater numbers this year than ever before and the Tribune Fresh Air committee has promised to send a large delegation of very young children.
125 years ago
July 3, 1896: Kindergarten exercises and a musical program will be rendered by the pupils of St. Joachim’s academy tomorrow. The Sisters of Mercy will be pleased to see their friends in attendance. For the greater pleasure of those unacquainted with this system of training, the symbolic meaning underlying the different “games” and “plays” will be explained. All mothers interested in kindergarten work are specially invited to attend.
150 years ago
July 3, 1871: A brave young man climbed the high pole in the park, last evening, and inserted a rope in the top for the flag on the Fourth. Long may she wave!
The world
1775: George Washington takes command of the Continental Army.
1878: John Wise flies the first dirigible in Lancaster, Pa.
1901: The Wild Bunch, led by Butch Cassidy, commits its last American robbery near Wagner, Montana, taking $65,000 from a Great Northern train.
1903: The first cable across the Pacific Ocean is spliced between Honolulu, Midway, Guam and Manila.
1950: U.S. carrier-based planes attack airfields in the Pyongyang-Chinnampo area of North Korea in the first air-strike of the Korean War.
1954: Food rationing ends in Great Britain almost nine years after the end of World War II.
1962: Jackie Robinson becomes the first African American to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
1967: North Vietnamese soldiers attack South Vietnam’s only producing coal mine at Nong Son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.