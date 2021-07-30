Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 30, 2011: The village of Heuvelton recently purchased a vacuum device to clean out storm drains and manholes, using funds left over from the last fiscal year. The vac-trailer cost approximately $60,000 and was manufactured by DynaVac, a company based in Stittville, Oneida County. In addition to no longer having to borrow a truck from Ogdensburg, officials said, the new trailer will make working conditions safer and more efficient.
25 years ago
July 30, 1996: Kmart closed the pharmacy in its Arsenal Street Road store this weekend — one of 74 scheduled to be shut down by today. The pharmacies were eliminated because they were not profitable enough for the discount store chain, according to a Kmart spokeswoman. Kmart is left with 1,596 pharmacies. Two pharmacists were cut from the Watertown store’s payroll. Kmart is sending its Watertown prescription business to Fay’s Drug Store in the Stateway Plaza off Arsenal Street.
50 years ago
July 30, 1971: The fence protecting the multi-million-dollar state office building project from theft and vandalism, is being removed with first sections already down on Washington and Sterling Streets. Next an exterior plaza along Washington Street will be constructed, providing benches, shade trees and lighting.
75 years ago
July 30, 1946: Approximately 50 volunteer fire departments in towns of upstate New York have been invited to participate in a firemen’s parade on Aug. 13, as one of the special attractions of the Lewis county fair. A total of $160 in cash prizes will be awarded by the Lewis county agricultural society, sponsors of the fair.
100 years ago
July 30, 1921: Charles Broeffle, one of the grocers in Canton, was some surprised the other day while he was selling some bananas to a customer to see directly upon the banana that he was handling a fine specimen of the tarantula, the dreaded poisonous spider. Mr. Spider was soon placed in a large cracker box for exhibition and immediately the store was full of interested spectators.
125 years ago
July 30, 1896: Of all the women’s schemes ever undertaken, the Women’s Christian association have now on hand the most gigantic, says the Syracuse Herald. They are to run the first women’s train in the world, to be run over the Rome, Watertown & Ogdensburg division of the New York Central on or about Aug. 14, to Clayton. It will not only be women’s day on the railroad, but on the steamboats, at the hotels and probably on the street cars in Kingston.
150 years ago
July 30, 1871: Mansfield and Palmer are to open a new coal yard, by the 15th proximo. As we understand it, they are to have a yard at the lower depot, on the west side of the railroad track, and north of the Sackets Harbor road, on low ground, where an elevated side track will enable them to unload at a cheap rate.
The world
1919: Federal troops are called out to put down Chicago race riots.
1938: George Eastman demonstrates his color motion picture process.
1940: A bombing lull ends the first phase of the Battle of Britain.
1960: Over 60,000 Buddhists march in protest against the Diem government in South Vietnam.
1965: President Lyndon Johnson signs the Medicare Bill into law.
1967: General William Westmoreland claims that he is winning the war in Vietnam, but needs more men.
1975: Teamster leader Jimmy Hoffa disappears, last seen coming out of a restaurant in Bloomingfield Hills, Mich.
1990: Baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent forces George Steinbrenner to resign as principal partner of the New York Yankees.
2003: The last of the uniquely shaped “old style” Volkswagen Beetles rolls off the assembly line in Mexico. 2012: Blackout in India as power grid failure leaves 300 million+ without power
