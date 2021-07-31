Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 31, 2011: The village of Canton has the best-tasting municipal water in St. Lawrence County, according to an informal contest Friday at the St. Lawrence County Human Services Building. Canton beat out the village of Hermon by one vote. The city of Ogdensburg, the only other municipality to participate, came in third. The contest is sponsored by the state Department of Health, county Public Health and the county Water Quality Coordinating Committee as part of an education campaign.
25 years ago
July 31, 1996: Michael E. Carroll arrived in Atlanta last week feeling lucky to be among the throngs of visitors at the long-awaited summer Olympic Games. Today, he feels lucky to be alive. The 30-year-old Watertown native was among the more than 100 people injured early Saturday morning when a pipe bomb packed with nails and screws exploded at Centennial Olympic Park early Saturday morning, killing one person. He and a friend from Florida were only slightly injured in the blast.
50 years ago
July 31, 1971: Effective immediately, no horse can enter Canada unless it has been found to test negative for Equine Infectious Anemia (swamp fever) within six months of entering. A test for the disease was developed a year ago by Dr. Leroy Coggins of Cornell University. Equine Infectious Anemia is not be to confused with Venezuelan Equine Encephalomyelitis, the disease that has recently spread from Mexico into Texas.
75 years ago
July 31, 1946: Historic Madison Barracks at Sackets Harbor, an army post since 1816, will be put on the auction block by the government, it was announced today by the Public Buildings Administration, Federal Public Works Agency. It is hoped that the housing development there — providing dwellings for some 70 tenants, mostly veterans — will continue if the new owner wishes to maintain it.
100 years ago
July 31, 1921: More than 3,000 persons heard Sousa and his band at the Olympic theatre Sunday afternoon and evening, in the first appearance of the organization here in 25 years. Nearly every seat was taken in the afternoon and in the evening a capacity audience was present.
125 years ago
July 31, 1896: Some citizens do not like Park Place as the name of the passageway from Arsenal to Stone street west of the postoffice. They say there are two thoroughfares named Park, and that it will lead to confusion to have three. Some suggest “Herald Alley” as a good name, in honor of Editor Coughlin’s new structure, the first building to be erected upon it.
150 years ago
July 31, 1871: A general revival of religion is progressing at Plessis and vicinity at the present time. The church is said to be crowded every evening with anxious hearers of the Word. One hundred and twelve converts are already numbered, and the interest is still increasing.
The world
1703: English novelist Daniel Defoe is made to stand in the pillory as punishment for offending the government and church with his satire “The Shortest Way With Dissenters.”
1790: The U.S. Patent Office opens.
1875: Former president Andrew Johnson dies at the age of 66.
1882: Belle and Sam Starr are charged with horse stealing in the Indian territory.
1891: Great Britain declares territories in Southern Africa up to the Congo to be within its sphere of influence.
1904: The Trans-Siberian railroad connecting the Ural mountains with Russia’s Pacific coast, is completed.
1932: Adolf Hitler’s Nationalist Socialist German Workers’ Party (Nazis) doubles its strength in legislative elections.
1971: Apollo 15 astronauts take a drive on the moon in their land rover.
1987: An F4 tornado in Edmonton, Alberta, kills 27 and causes $330 million in damages; the day is remembered as “Black Friday.”
1988: Bridge collapse at Sultan Abdul Halim ferry terminal in Butterworth, Malaysia, kills 32 and injures more than 1,600.
1990: Bosnia-Herzegovina declares independence from Yugoslavia.
1991: The US and the USSR sign a long-range nuclear weapons reduction pact.
1999: NASA purposely crashes its Discovery Program’s Lunar Prospector into the moon, ending the agency’s mission to detect frozen water on Earth’s moon.
2006: Fidel Castro temporarily hands over power to his brother Raul Castro.
2007: The British Army’s longest continual operation, Operation Banner (1969-2007), ends as British troops withdraw from Northern Ireland.
