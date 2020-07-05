The north
10 years ago
July 5, 2010: Fifty two World War II veterans visited Fort Drum this week as part of the 10th Mountain Division Association’s 2010 National Reunion. Many of them were ski soldiers who served in Italy during World War II. Every three years, the association has a reunion at Fort Drum, and members often reunite in cities across the country. They also visit battlefields in Italy together every three years.
25 years ago
July 5, 1995: Several adults and children have been adopting baby raccoons in Jefferson County, a practice that has increased the potential for rabies exposure. At least three cases have been documented by Jefferson County Public Health during the past month. In the most recent case, four Cape Vincent residents were advised to obtain rabies treatment after they cared for baby raccoons that later became ill.
50 years ago
July 5, 1970: Police said a girl wearing only a bra from the waist up was dancing at 12:40 a.m. Sunday at the Tap-A-Keg Tavern, 404 Court St. A patrolman who rushed to investigate said a bartender informed him the girl was trying out as a go-go dancer and had wanted to lend authenticity to her performance.
75 years ago
July 5, 1945: Two inmates of the Dannemora state hospital prison were apprehended late Tuesday night by hospital attendants in woods near the prison after a four-day search by state police, hospital attendants and border patrolman. Both escapees were trustees employed on the hospital grounds. It was the second escape within ten days.
100 years ago
July 5, 1920: As a result of the tireless efforts of a few children of the fifth ward, the Park Zoo fund has reached $40 and the matter of buying some animal or pair of animals will be investigated in the near future. Rollin J. Fairbanks, Vera McBride and Natalie Fairbanks have for the past month been selling old rags, papers and other articles.
125 years ago
July 5, 1895: Canon roar at sunset, sweet and patriotic music all day, pig, egg, bag, bicycle and all kinds of races, an address by Senator Mullen, baseball, a grand display of fireworks,1,500 people. This tells the story in a few words of the greatest celebration Belleville ever had. All agreed that it was one of the most glorious Fourths of July they ever witnessed.
150 years ago
July 5, 1870: The ninety fourth anniversary of American Independence in Waterotwn commenced about eleven o’clock Sunday night. From eleven to three the next morning there was a continual uproar in the streets. At six o’clock, a lively interest was manifest, and youths with firecrackers became quite rife. The day slowly passed away with occasionally a public disturbance. Nothing, however, of great importance transpired.
The world
1776: The Declaration of Independence is first printed by John Dunlop in Philadelphia.
1806: A Spanish army repels the British during their attempt to retake Buenos Aires, Argentina.
1814: U.S. troops under Jacob Brown defeat a superior British force at Chippewa, Canada.
1863: Federal troops occupy Vicksburg, Miss., and distribute supplies to the citizens.
1892: Andrew Beard is issued a patent for the rotary engine.
1940: Marshal Henri Petain’s Vichy government breaks off diplomatic relations with Great Britain.
1941: German troops reach the Dnieper River in the Soviet Union.
1943: The Battle of Kursk, the largest tank battle in history, begins.
1944: The Japanese garrison on Numfoor, New Guinea, tries to counterattack but is soon beaten back by U.S. forces.
1950: American forces engage the North Koreans for the first time at Osan, South Korea.
