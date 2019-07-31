Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 31, 2009: WPBS-TV will still be on cable in Ottawa. Rogers Communications Inc., which is the only cable transmitter in Ottawa, reversed an earlier decision Thursday to cut WPBS in favor of the Detroit PBS affiliate. WPBS will transmit to Ottawa via a fiber-optic cable in addition to its broadcast signal.
25 years ago
July 31, 1994: It’s been more than 20 years since Brownville resident Susan A. Kirkegaard walked the hallways of Susan Wagner High School on Staten Island. But she remembers she shared those hallways with a schoolmate who she thought was incredibly sophisticated and bright. That schoolmate, then Marcia Kleks, has gained fame in her own right as the prosecutor in the highly publicized O.J. Simpson case — Marcia Clark.
50 years ago
July 31, 1969: After the Apollo 11 flight last week, the patrons of the children’s room of the Flower Memorial Library showed a renewed interest in the moon and space. Miss Muriel Winder, assistant library director, said there has been a steady stream of children requesting space-oriented books.
75 years ago
July 31, 1944: The Pine Camp military reservation, expanded to ten times its original size four years ago, may be reduced to its previous peacetime acreage in the post-war period with the excess land to be utilized possibly for a state reforestation project. Pine Camp at present covers 117,000 acres of which 100,000 were acquired in the army land expansion program.
100 years ago
July 31, 1919: Three Ogdensburg Free Academy teachers who went to New York to take summer courses in New York university were robbed of jewelry, money and clothing to the value of about $700 when their apartment was entered while they were attending classes. The teachers were so overcome by the shock that they have gone to their respective houses for a rest. They have not decided whether they will return to New York.
125 years ago
July 31, 1894: Mr. Ossian Guthrie has been visiting his native county from Chicago during the summer and looking up our historical matters, in relation to the discovery of chloroform and percussion powder by his grandfather. His visit has been a very pleasant one to him, and has been particularly profitable to the revival of interest in the history of Jefferson county.
150 years ago
July 31, 1869: Some weather-wise writers attribute our cool summer to the approaching eclipse, and others to spots on the sun. We think it must be due to a stoppage in the glass tubes of the thermometers, which prevents the mercury from rising.
The world
904: Arabs capture Thessalonica.
1703: English novelist Daniel Defoe is made to stand in the pillory as punishment for offending the government and church with his satire The Shortest Way With Dissenters.
1760: Ferdinand, Duke of Brunswick, drives the French army back to the Rhine River.
1790: The U.S. Patent Office opens.
1875: Former president Andrew Johnson dies at the age of 66.
1882: Belle and Sam Starr are charged with horse stealing in the Indian territory.
1891: Great Britain declares territories in Southern Africa up to the Congo to be within its sphere of influence.
1904: The Trans-Siberian railroad connecting the Ural mountains with Russia’s Pacific coast, is completed.
1917: The third Battle of Ypres commences as the British attack the German lines.
1932: Adolf Hitler’s Nationalist Socialist German Workers’ Party (Nazis) doubles its strength in legislative elections.
1944: The Soviet army takes Kovno, the capital of Lithuania.
1962: Federation of Malaysia formally proposed.
1971: Apollo 15 astronauts take a drive on the moon in their land rover.
1987: An F4 tornado in Edmonton, Alberta kills 27 and causes $330 million in damages; the day is remembered as “Black Friday.”
1988: Bridge collapse at Sultan Abdul Halim ferry terminal in Butterworth, Malaysia, kills 32 and injures more than 1,600.
1990: Bosnia-Herzegovina declares independence from Yugoslavia.
1991: The US and the USSR sign a long-range nuclear weapons reduction pact.
1999: NASA purposely crashes its Discovery Program’s Lunar Prospector into the moon, ending the agency’s mission to detect frozen water on Earth’s moon.
2006: Fidel Castro temporarily hands over power to his brother Raul Castro.
2007: The British Army’s longest continual operation, Operation Banner (1969-2007), ends as British troops withdraw from Northern Ireland.
Love local history? Listen to the Watertown Daily Times audio podcast at wdt.me/secondlook to hear us discuss pieces of our past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.