Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
June 1, 2012: Samaritan Medical Center on Thursday afternoon showed off its new emergency helicopter capabilities, which proponents say will improve response times and patient care. The hospital has not had a local helicopter partner since 2007, when Fort Drum’s Military Assistance to Safety and Traffic program was reassigned to Fort Lewis, Wash. Since then, the area has been served by units from outside Jefferson County. Air Methods Corp., Englewood, Colo., will operate the helicopters here as LifeNet of New York.
25 years ago
June 1, 1997: Watertown’s Thompson Park Zoo is taking advantage of the excitement generated by the “Jurassic Park” sequel to present its own Dino Days exhibit, which opened Saturday morning. One goal of the exhibit and its weekend programs through June 22 is tying in the story of dinosaurs to today’s animals, encouraging children to try to learn more about their world on their own.
50 years ago
June 1, 1972: A ship, circumventing labor strife in Quebec and Montreal, docked at the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority terminal today and unloaded her cargo. The vessel, the “Minerva” of the Netumar Line, arrived from Brazil, carrying 2,100 tons of coffee, cocoa and miscellaneous cargo.
75 years ago
June 1, 1947: Police faced one of their most serious traffic blocks in the city’s history Thursday afternoon as hundreds of cars and trucks choked up Public Square, lower Washington and side streets. The reason for the severity of the jam was said to be narrow Stone street where cars have to stop at the Sherman street intersection en route to Arsenal and Court streets. Traffic is forced to detour via Stone and Clinton streets because of crosswalk construction at the American corner.
100 years ago
June 1, 1922: To the Rev. M. W. Sekiewicz, Polish priest of St. Martin’s parish, Martinsburg, a great deal of credit is due for the successful get-together meeting of the Polish people of his parish and of Lewis county which was held Sunday afternoon in Lowville opera house. It is the height of his ambition to build a Polish church at Martinsburg and he also hopes in time to have a Polish Parochial school.
125 years ago
June 1, 1897: The Newton Falls Paper Company’s hotel is becoming quite popular with Watertownians being heated by steam, lighted with electricity and equipped with all modern conveniences. It is curious to find so up-to-date an establishment in the heart of the Adirondacks. It is becoming quite popular with those who frequent the Cranberry Lake region.
150 years ago
June 1, 1872: It is recommended to place iron filings or bits of iron in the soil about rose bushes. It increases the vividness of the bloom. The sweepings of a blacksmith shop are excellent for this purpose.
The world
1980: Cable News Network (CNN) begins broadcasting.
2004: Oklahoma City bombing co-conspirator Terry Nichols is sentenced to 161 consecutive life terms without the possibility of a parole, breaking a Guinness World Record.
2008: A fire on the back lot of Universal Studios breaks out, destroying the attraction King Kong Encounter and a large archive of master tapes for music and film, the full extent of which was not revealed until 2019.
2009: Air France Flight 447 crashes into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Brazil on a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris. All 228 passengers and crew are killed.
2009: General Motors files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth largest United States bankruptcy in history.
2011: A rare tornado outbreak occurs in New England; a strong EF3 tornado strikes Springfield, Massachusetts, during the event, killing four people.
2011: Space Shuttle Endeavour makes its final landing after 25 flights.
2015: A ship carrying 458 people capsizes on Yangtze river in China’s Hubei province, killing 400 people.
