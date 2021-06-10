Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
June 10, 2011: The state attorney general’s office has sent letters to Watertown-area gas stations warning them to stop misleading customers with advertised gasoline prices. The gasoline station owners said they didn’t know they were doing anything wrong. At least four of the area’s Nice N Easy gas stations, owned by Valentine Stores, Rajit’s Valero Gas Station, 262 Arsenal St., and the General Store, 816 Bradley St., showed a cash sales price on the large street-view signage to lure patrons to the pump, a news release said.
25 years ago
June 10, 1996: All but one of Fort Drum’s elusive surveillance teams was back on post Friday morning, completing a complicated hide-and-seek game in the north country. The last of the six teams from the Long Range Surveillance Detachment was expected on post early Friday afternoon, soldiers said. The soldiers were dropped off Monday in the Alexandria Bay region and told to make it back to Fort Drum. To make the exercise realistic, they asked area residents to be on the lookout for the roving surveillance teams.
50 years ago
June 10, 1971: The reactor pressure vessel of the FitzPatrick Power Plant was unloaded late Tuesday at the site on the shore of Lake Ontario near Oswego after a 2,1000 mile barge journey from Chattanooga, Tenn. The steel cylinder, which weighs 647 tons, has a diameter of 18 feet and is 72.5 feet long, was shipped by water because its size made overland transport unfeasible.
75 years ago
June 10, 1946: The tremendous post-war demand for aluminum, greatest in all peacetime history, has spurred an expansion activity in the aluminum industry that dwarfs the growth which took place in the boom years following World war I, a statement by the Aluminum Company of America at Massena pointed out today.
100 years ago
June 10, 1921: Mrs. Kathryn Gotham of 137 Paddock street received Thursday a letter written June 6 from her son, Robert M. Gotham, containing a detailed description of what he saw at the time of the race riots and burning last week in Tulsa, Okla., where he is employed with the Sharples Specialty company. “The city was under martial law and it is dangerous to venture outside of the city limits after dark even now,” he writes.
125 years ago
June 10, 1896: The City hospital, corner Ten Eyck and Holcomb streets, is in need of old linen for dressing. If those who have any will either send the same or their name to the hospital, it will be appreciated by the management.
150 years ago
June 10, 1871: A match between the Star Base Ball Club, of Sackets Harbor, and a picked nine from Brownville and Haymakers of East Hounsfield, resulted in a victory for the Stars, by a score of seventy-nine to thirty-five.
The world
1692: Bridget Bishop is hanged in Salem, Mass., for witchcraft.
1776: The Continental Congress appoints a committee to write a Declaration of Independence.
1801: Tripoli declares war on the U.S. for refusing to pay tribute.
1861: Dorothea Dix is appointed superintendent of female nurses for the Union army.
1920: The Republican convention in Chicago endorses women’s suffrage.
1925: Tennessee adopts a new biology text book denying the theory of evolution.
1940: The Norwegian army capitulates to the Germans.
1942: Germany razes the town of Lidice, Czechoslovakia and kills more than 1,300 citizens in retribution of the murder of Reinhard Heydrich.
1943: The Allies begin bombing Germany around the clock.
1944: The U.S. VII and V corps, advancing from Normandy’s beaches, link up and begin moving inland.
1948: The news that the sound barrier has been broken is finally released to the public by the U.S. Air Force. Chuck Yeager, piloting the rocket airplane X-1, exceeded the speed of sound on October 14, 1947.
1963: Buddhist monk Ngo Quang Duc dies by self immolation in Saigon to protest persecution by the Diem government.
1970: A 15-man group of special forces troops begin training for Operation Kingpin, a POW rescue mission in North Vietnam.
1985: The Israeli army pulls out of Lebanon after 1,099 days of occupation.
1999: Serb forces begin their withdrawal from Kosovo after signing an agreement with the NATO powers.
