The north
10 years ago
June 13, 2011: An antique gold ring that was stolen from the Frederic Remington Art Museum last week has been recovered and a former part-time employee arrested. The 18-karat gold ring, adorned with a 1-carat, solitaire-cut diamond, was Eva Caten Remington’s engagement ring. In response to the theft, a security consultant visited the museum Monday to discuss increasing security measures with staff.
25 years ago
June 13, 1996: In a move unprecedented in General Brown Central School’s 50-year history, voters have forced the district to switch to a contingency budget after rejecting Wednesday a second 1996-97 budget proposal. A record 1,027 residents cast votes on the $13,958,601 budget. Some residents thought the 3.29 percent tax increase was too much. Some thought the budget cut too deeply by eliminating six teaching jobs, modified sports and driver training. And some thought it allowed employees health benefits that are too generous, according to reports.
50 years ago
June 13, 1971: Miss Gladys T. Campbell, 83, retired teacher who had taught here years ago and once had Jacqueline Kennedy Onasis as a student, died Friday in Syracuse. She began her teaching career at Brownville High School in 1912, before leaving the area in 1922. She taught Mrs. Onasis at Miss Porter’s School in Connecticut from 1944 to 1947. She also taught well known persons as Gloria Vanderbilt and Barbara Hutton at the school.
75 years ago
June 13, 1946: The junior class of Immaculate Heart Academy appealed to Mayor Charles A. Winslow today to halt the scheduled showing of the movie, “The Outlaw,” in Watertown, but too late because the film has already been withdrawn and will not be shown here. The film, banned in many cities in the United States, has been the object of a vigorous campaign by the Legion of Decency and other organizations.
100 years ago
June 13, 1921: When Jack Dempsey defends his heavyweight boxing championship laurels against Georges Carpentier at Jersey City, N.J. on July 2, there will probably be more than 100 fight fans from northern New York who will be in attendance. Chaumont resident Frank W. Rogers will attend, as he has attended practically every wrestling and boxing championship in the past eleven years.
125 years ago
June 13, 1896: The changes that are now being made in the walk surrounding the Taggarts’ building on Public Square will add greatly to the appearance of that property and to the Square. One enthusiastic visitor to Watertown today declared that this is a more beautiful city than Rochester, and that is a very high compliment.
150 years ago
June 13, 1871: We understand that the name of the East Sandy Creek post office has been changed to Lacony (sic).
The world
1777: The Marquis de Lafayette arrives in the American colonies to help in their rebellion against Britain.
1920: The U.S. Post Office Department rules that children may not be sent by parcel post.
1923: The French set a trade barrier between occupied Ruhr and the rest of Germany.
1940: Paris is evacuated as the Germans advance on the city.
1943: German spies land on Long Island, N.Y., and are soon captured.
1944: The first German V-1 buzz-bomb hits London.
1949: Installed by the French, Bao Dai enters Saigon to rule Vietnam.
1971: The New York Times begins publishing the Pentagon Papers.
1979: Sioux Indians are awarded $105 million in compensation for the 1877 U.S. seizure of the Black Hills in South Dakota.
1983: Pioneer 10, already in space for 11 years, leaves the solar system.
