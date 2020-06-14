The north
10 years ago
June 14, 2010: Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. will hold a private ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours and a reception to celebrate the operation of the new Adams plant at 10 a.m. July 10. Executives of Great Lakes Cheese, Hiram, Ohio, and other dignitaries will attend. The $80 million expansion project added 140,000 square feet and more than doubled the plant’s capacity to 2.5 million pounds of cheese per day.
25 years ago
June 14, 1995: A Secret Service agent will visit Carthage today to take a look at money found in pieces of corrugated cardboard being recycled at the James River Corp. facility on West End Avenue. Saturday afternoon, workers discovered a bundle of money, some of which had already been destroyed in pulping machines. The plant turned the money over to the Carthage Village Police Department. Police declined to reveal the amount of money, but said it was in the range of several thousand dollars.
50 years ago
June 14, 1970: Northern New York’s first children’ zoo will be officially opened in Thompson Park at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The $196,000 project, whose expense is shared equally by the city and New York State Environmental Conservation department, was started in the fall of 1969. The new park attraction will be stocked with domestic animals — pigs, a heifer, a variety of young stock, among other animal items.
75 years ago
June 14, 1945: Two important resolutions, one favoring the erection of a marker at the place on the Thousand Islands International bridge where the late President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Prime Minister Mackenzie King met to officially open the span across the river, and the other favoring the Thousand Islands section as the site for the headquarters of the United Nation Peace organization, were unanimously passed at the annual dinner meeting of the Thousand Islands-St. Lawrence-Rideau Lakes association.
100 years ago
June 14, 1920: Senator Warren G. Harding, the newly nominated Republican presidential nominee, is no stranger to Northern New York. Although he has never visited Watertown, he has visited and delivered addresses twice in Ogdensburg, and in Adams, Carthage, Gouverneur, Philadelphia, Potsdam and other points north.
125 years ago
June 14, 1895: Ex-Gov. Flower did not forget that today was the anniversary of the natal day of the national flag, for from the tall white flagstaff in the front yard of his Arsenal street residence floated the stars and stripes.
150 years ago
June 14, 1870: Dexter is a great resort for fishing and pleasure parties. The scenery around the river and bay cannot be excelled. Mr. Bowers, of the Bowers House, has men and boats always ready for the accommodation of those who wish to try their luck with the rod and hook.
The world
1642: Massachusetts passes the first compulsory education law in the colonies.
1775: The U.S. Army is founded when the Continental Congress authorizes the muster of troops.
1922: President Warren G. Harding becomes the first president to speak on the radio.
1942: The Supreme Court rules that requiring students to salute the American flag is unconstitutional.
1944: Boeing B-29 bombers conduct their first raid against mainland Japan.
1945: Burma is liberated by the British.
1949: The State of Vietnam is formed.
1951: UNIVAC, the first computer built for commercial purposes, is demonstrated in Philadelphia by Dr. John W. Mauchly and J. Presper Eckert, Jr.
1954: Americans take part in the first nation-wide civil defense test against atomic attack.
1965: A military triumvirate takes control in Saigon, South Vietnam.
1982: Argentina surrenders to the United Kingdom ending the Falkland Islands War.
1985: Gunmen hijack a passenger jet over the Middle East.
1989: Congressman William Gray, an African American, is elected Democratic Whip of the House of Representatives.
1995: Chechen rebels take 2,000 people hostage in a hospital in Russia.
Love local history? Listen to the Watertown Daily Times audio podcast at wdt.me/secondlook to hear us discuss pieces of our past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.