10 years ago
June 15, 2011: A former Boy Scout camp, once eyed by Fort Drum as a potential property to include in its buffer program, has sold. The Longhouse Council Inc. of the Boy Scouts of America, Syracuse, announced Monday that it has sold the remaining 388 acres at Camp Portaferry for $487,500 to Land First Inc., Lacona, which plans to develop homes. The Scouts began looking to sell the property in the towns of Pitcairn and Fine in 2006 because there were not enough Scouts signing up to attend the camp. They sold about 80 acres in 2009 for $100,000 to an adjacent property owner.
25 years ago
June 15, 1996: A controversial monument to unborn children will be dedicated in a prayer ceremony Sunday at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg. The monument, which reads “In Memory of the Unborn,” drew sharp criticism from some members of St. Mary’s parish. Several parishioners said that while they agreed with the church’s teaching on abortion, they thought the money could be put to better use.
50 years ago
June 15, 1971: The Ogdensburg city council Tuesday night directed City Manager Frank J. Culross to study the feasibility of hiring a full-time dog warden with police power, and operating of a city dog pound. Mr. Culross reported an average of 13 complaints weekly about dogs — nine to police and four to the part-time dog warden.
75 years ago
June 15, 1946: One-third of the city’s population turned out for the Dairyland Festival parade Tuesday night, the spectators jamming vantage points along the line of march on State street, Public Square, Court street to North Massey street to view the colorful floats, a dozen bands, rural groups and an impressive display of the farmers’ agricultural machinery. The crowd, estimated at between 12,000 to 15,000 was the largest for a parade here in more than a decade.
100 years ago
June 15, 1921: J. J. Newberry & Co. of New York will take over the ten-year lease of the Metropolitan 5-50 Cent Stores, Inc., on the store in the Woodruff House building, and within two weeks part of the space will be occupied. When completed, the store will be one of the largest and most modern in Watertown.
125 years ago
June 15, 1896: Yesterday was Flag day — the 119th anniversary of the adoption of the national emblem. The day was not observed in Watertown. Today the flags floated as usual from every flagpole in every school yard in the city, but there were no exercises.
150 years ago
June 15, 1871: Last evening two ladies were precipitated into a drain on Washington street, and one very seriously injured. The drain was left entirely unguarded and she fell from the narrow board laid across it. Such carelessness is unpardonable unless there is a great need of depopulating the city.
The world
1775: George Washington is named Commander-in-Chief by Congress.
1904: Fire aboard the paddle steamer General Slocum on New York’s East River kills 1,021, mostly German-Americans.
1916: President Woodrow Wilson signs a bill incorporating the Boy Scouts of America.
1932: Gaston Means is sentenced to 15 years for fraud in the Lindbergh baby kidnapping.
1940: The French fortress of Verdun is captured by Germans.
1944: U.S. Marines begin the invasion of Saipan in the Pacific.
1947: The All India Congress accepts a British plan for the partition of India.
1958: Greece severs military ties to Turkey because of the Cyprus issue.
1964: The last French troops leave Algeria.
1977: The first general election in Spain since 1936 results in victory for the UCD (Union of Democratic Centre).
