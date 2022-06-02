Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
June 2, 2012: The traffic cameras that quietly appeared on north country roads this spring — raising questions among residents about which government agency placed them there and for what purpose — are “for border-related crimes,” the Franklin County district attorney said Friday. The purpose of the cameras, which read license plates, is to link downstate drug seizures back to Northern New York, District Attorney Derek P. Champagne said. About a dozen were installed throughout St. Lawrence, Clinton and Franklin Counties in March.
25 years ago
June 2, 1997: The Rev. Kevin J. O’Brien, the first non-Augustinian pastor at St. James Roman Catholic Church since 1874, will take on his new duties on July 16. Dwindling numbers in the Augustinian order have forced the order to begin a 10-year plan that includes transferring friars to areas where they are most needed. In September, parishioners were told the church will be absorbed into the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
50 years ago
June 2, 1972: The Peace Pilgrim, a silver-hailed lady who has walked more than 25,000 miles, will visit Watertown June 15 to 17. She has vowed to “remain a wanderer until mankind has learned the way of peace.” She walks, carrying no money and is not afflicted with any organization. She visited Watertown in June 1963 with ten years of walking already behind her.
75 years ago
June 2, 1947: “The Meeting With the United States Cavalry,” a wash drawing by Frederic Remington, was received over the weekend at the Remington Memorial after its purchase by Harold McCracken. The drawing will be hung in the west wing of the Remington Memorial and may be viewed between 2 and 5 p.m. by the public.
100 years ago
June 2, 1922: Papers incorporating the Antwerp Farms, Inc. were filed yesterday. The firm is planning the erection of a milk shipping station to be located in the village directly on the railroad tracks. Eighty farmers from the surrounding territory have already been signed up to ship from the station.
125 years ago
June 2, 1897: Deputy Sheriff Carter left for Ogdensbuerg this noon to bring home the two youngsters now under arrest in the Maple city, suspected of entering the store of Bourney & Son Monday night and stealing $2 in change from the drawer. They hired wheels yesterday morning, rode to Norwood and thence to Ogdensburg by train, where they were nabbed.
150 years ago
June 2, 1872: We alluded yesterday to the fact that Stone street would be one of the finest in the city. We may observe in this connection that Mullin street takes the prize for being in the worst condition. It is barely passable, and the Common Council are invited to take a free ride over it at any time.
The world
1835: P. T. Barnum and his circus start their first tour of the United States.
1910: Charles Rolls, a co-founder of Rolls-Royce Limited, becomes the first man to make a non-stop double crossing of the English Channel by plane.
1919: Anarchists simultaneously set off bombs in eight separate U.S. cities.
1924: U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signs the Indian Citizenship Act into law, granting citizenship to all Native Americans born within the territorial limits of the United States.
1953: The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey becomes the first British coronation and one of the first major international events to be televised.
1983: After an emergency landing because of an in-flight fire, twenty-three passengers aboard Air Canada Flight 797 are killed when a flashover occurs as the plane’s doors open. Because of this incident, numerous new safety regulations are put in place.
1990: The Lower Ohio Valley tornado outbreak spawns 66 confirmed tornadoes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, killing 12.
1997: In Denver, Timothy McVeigh is convicted on 15 counts of murder and conspiracy for his role in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, in which 168 people died. He was executed four years later.
2003: Europe launches its first voyage to another planet, Mars. The European Space Agency’s Mars Express probe launches from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.
