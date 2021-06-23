Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
June 23, 2011: The Tragically Hip — the famed Canadian rock band formed in 1983 in Kingston, Ontario — will perform in an outdoor concert at 7 p.m. June 24 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds baseball diamond as part of the DPAO/Toyota 2011 Summer Concert Series. The concert will be held outdoors, rain or shine. The opening act will be The Trews. Reserved standing tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available at $66 each.
25 years ago
June 23, 1996: A vacant house at 261 Main St. in Massena was demolished Friday to clear a space for a new Massena Savings & Loan Association building. “We’ve outgrown the facility we’re in,” President Walter G. Wilmshurst said of the current 121 Main St. site. Construction of the new building is expected to begin in August, with completion slated for early 1997.
50 years ago
June 23, 1971: The new F. W. Woolworth department store, the largest in the state outside of metropolitan New York City, will open today in Watertown’s Urban Renewal Development site, Court and Arsenal Streets. The store reflects the use of the newest in scientific techniques to provide for the needs of today’s customers and to anticipate their future desires.
75 years ago
June 23, 1946: The express cruiser “Syren II” which will be used by the New York state police to enforce nautical laws on the St. Lawrence this summer docked at the foot of State street in Ogdensburg yesterday on her maiden voyage to this area. A handsome speedy craft, she is equipped with such modern devices as three-way radio, drag hooks, photographic equipment with a compete finishing room and other up to the minute devices.
100 years ago
June 23, 1921: Today Massena stands out among the cities and villages of New York state as being without police protection, and with indications that within a short time it will become a haven of refuge for bootleggers, rum runners, thieves, gamblers and criminals generally, for at Tuesday’s special election the taxpayers voted down a proposition to provide $8,000 for police protection during the current year.
125 years ago
June 23, 1896: Huge poles are being erected on Public Square in several places, adding to the already large number which disfigure this place, which is otherwise being steadily improved. The talk in relation to making an arrangement with the Telegraph, Telephone and Electric light companies to carry their wires around Public Square in the rear of the buildings has resulted only in talk, like the agitation for street signs and the renumbering of the houses.
150 years ago
June 23, 1871: According to the game laws recently published, woodcock cannot be killed until the 15th of July, not the 4th as many seem to think. Duck and partridge cannot be taken until the 1st of September. People who are longing for these days to come, will please take notice.
The world
1863: Confederate forces overwhelm a Union garrison at the Battle of Brashear City in Louisiana.
1885: Former general and president Ulysses S. Grant dies at the age of 63.
1902: Germany, Austria-Hungary, and Italy renew the Triple Alliance for a 12-year duration.
1934: Italy gains the right to colonize Albania after defeating the country.
1944: In one of the largest air strikes of the war, the U.S. Fifteenth Air Force sends 761 bombers against the oil refineries at Ploiesti, Romania.
1951: Soviet U.N. delegate Jacob Malik proposes cease-fire discussions in the Korean War.
1952: The U.S. Air Force bombs power plants on the Yalu River, Korea.
1964: Henry Cabot Lodge resigns as the U.S. envoy to Vietnam and is succeeded by Maxwell Taylor.
1966: Civil Rights marchers in Mississippi are dispersed by tear gas.
