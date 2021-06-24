Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
June 24, 2011: A day after announcing a draw-down of troops in Afghanistan, President Barack Obama told members of the 10th Mountain Division on Thursday that they still will be needed in the war. He spoke to about 150 soldiers of the 1st Brigade Combat Team at a dining facility at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield before meeting privately with families who have lost loved ones overseas. It was the president’s first trip to Fort Drum.
25 years ago
June 24, 1996: The new city skateboard park in the parking lot at the Ogdensburg Mall is nearing completion. Prison inmates are now assembling ramps necessary for the park’s operation. City councilors are considering an ordinance that prohibits the wearing of shorts and requires the wearing of helmets, and pads on wrists, knees and elbows.
50 years ago
June 24, 1971: The women’s liberation movement is definitely alive in Black River, at least among the younger set. Nine girls are out to prove that baseball is not exclusively a man’s world. When the season started for the Little League, nine girls showed up to play. And playing they are, sometimes at the expense of the boys’ egos.
75 years ago
June 24, 1946: A proposal by the war department to move bodies from the Sackets Harbor military cemetery to a consolidated district national cemetery at Elmira drew strong protests today from the town of Hounsfield and Sackets Harbor village boards. Heaviest protests have come from relatives of servicemen who are buried there.
100 years ago
June 24, 1921: Arrangements have been practically completed whereby a section of new grandstand will be erected this year on the Gouverneur fair grounds. The new section will be built of wood, which will permit of nearly half the stands being built anew this year. The cost of cement and steel construction is so great, that the financial condition of the society renders it practically out of the question to erect the new stands of other than wood construction.
125 years ago
June 24, 1896: Spring water from the Rutland hills may now be purchased in Watertown. One of the latest phases of the new industry — the sale of spring water — is the bottling of water from what is called the Diamond spring at South Rutland. Paddock, Cahill & Nimocks report a considerable sale of it.
150 years ago
June 24, 1871: Thomas Hunter has built a large and portly business block in Dexter, which adds more to the improvement of the street than anything which has been done in years. It is a large three story edifice, and is one of the finest in Dexter. If some one would buy the lot opposite and build another, it would give Dexter a “city” appearance, and be to the looks of the place one hundred per cent addition.
The world
1497: Explorer John Cabot lands in North America in present-day Canada.
1509: Henry VIII is crowned King of England.
1647: Margaret Brent, demands a voice and a vote for herself in the Maryland colonial assembly.
1664: The colony of New Jersey, named after the Isle of Jersey, is founded.
1812: Napoleon crosses the Neman River and invades Russia.
1859: At the Battle of Solferino, also known as the Battle of the Three Sovereigns, the French army, led by Napoleon III, defeats the Austrian army under Franz Joseph I.
1862: U.S. intervention saves the British and French at the Dagu Forts in China.
1896: Booker T. Washington becomes the first African American to receive an honorary MA degree from Harvard University.
1910: The Japanese army invades Korea.
1913: Greece and Serbia annul their alliance with Bulgaria following border disputes over Macedonia and Thrace.
1931: The Soviet Union and Afghanistan sign a treaty of neutrality.
1941: President Franklin Roosevelt pledges all possible support to the Soviet Union.
1953: John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier announce their engagement.
1955: Soviet MIGs down a U.S. Navy patrol plane over the Bering Strait.
1964: The Federal Trade Commission announces that, starting in 1965, cigarette makers must include warning labels about the harmful effects of smoking.
1970: The U.S. Senate votes overwhelmingly to repeal the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution
