Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
June 25, 2010: With summer vacation under way, the Jefferson County district attorney’s office is teaming up with beer distributor Heineken USA to ensure that alcohol is sold only to those of legal drinking age. The program, Operation Teen Proof, provides every licensed establishment in the county that sells alcohol with a hand-held device that verifies the authenticity of a state driver’s license. The program has been in use in St. Lawrence County since 2007.
25 years ago
June 25, 1995: Six students today become the first graduates of Faith Fellowship Christian School in Watertown. Started by parents in 1987, the school has added about one grade level each year to accommodate its students. The school, which this year has an enrollment of 120, is based on Bible teachings and the philosophy that parents are responsible for a child’s education.
50 years ago
June 25, 1970: Local citizens of Sackets Harbor are in the midst of a determined campaign to reverse the village board’s decision to destroy the old fire hall on East Main Street. Petitions in favor of restoring the fire hall, which was built in 1889 and is of Americana style, and keeping it as a part of the new village park have been circulated and a special meeting to discuss the issue has been set.
75 years ago
June 25, 1945: Persons who own boats may paint the license number on the bow or deck in accordance with the pre-war regulation lettering of the three-inch size, it was announced today by the U.S. Coast Guard. During the present war, persons who own boats were asked to paint the number of their licenses either eight or ten inches in height.
100 years ago
June 25, 1920: Thomas A. Edison, internationally famed inventor, is expected at Association Island next Thursday to attend the banquet of the Edison Lamp Works officials who will have their annual outing there. Past experience, however, has taught the electricians that it is a difficult matter to get Mr. Edison away from his laboratories, and they are now not sure that he may not be so interested in some experiment when the time comes that he will cancel the trip.
125 years ago
June 25, 1895: If the reports of the various hotel managers along the river can be taken as a criterion, the prospects for a successful season at the Thousand Islands are very flattering. Guests and cottagers are arriving daily to the Thousand Island Park and by July 1, everything will be going full blast.
150 years ago
June 25, 1870: No burglaries last night as far as heard from. We understand, however, that we have failed to record one or two night before last. To obviate these omissions, any one committing burglary will please give us particulars at once, and receive the thanks of the editor of our “Burglarious Bureau.”
The world
1862: The first day of the Seven Days’ campaign begins with fighting at Oak Grove, Va.
1868: The U.S. Congress enacts legislation granting an eight-hour day to workers employed by the federal government.
1876: General George A. Custer and over 260 men of the Seventh Cavalry are wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians at Little Bighorn in Montana.
1903: Marie Curie announces her discovery of radium.
1920: The Greeks take 8,000 Turkish prisoners in Smyrna.
1921: Samuel Gompers is elected head of the American Federation of Labor for the 40th time.
1941: Finland declares war on the Soviet Union.
1946: Ho Chi Minh travels to France for talks on Vietnamese independence.
1948: The Soviet Union tightens its blockade of Berlin by intercepting river barges heading for the city.
1950: North Korea invades South Korea, beginning the Korean War.
1959: The Cuban government seizes 2.35 million acres under a new agrarian reform law.
1962: The U.S. Supreme Court bans official prayers in public schools.
1964: President Lyndon Johnson orders 200 naval personnel to Mississippi to assist in finding three missing civil rights workers.
1973: White House Counsel John Dean admits President Richard Nixon took part in the Watergate cover-up.
1986: Congress approves $100 million in aid to the Contras fighting in Nicaragua.
