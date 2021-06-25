Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
June 25, 2011: The state Senate voted Friday night to legalize gay marriage, making New York the sixth and most populous state where it is legal. In the hours before the vote was made, people at the annual St. Anthony’s Mount Carmel Feast in Watertown were mainly in favor of — or just didn’t care about — gay marriage. Not everybody was in total support. One woman said she didn’t mind gay marriage, but would prefer that gay people not adopt children.
25 years ago
June 25, 1996: Corning Inc. has announced it will expand its plant in the town of DeKalb, and construction of a 49,000-square-foot addition will begin next week. The expansion will create about 75 jobs and about 135 construction jobs, and reportedly involves the installation of 12 glass production furnaces and associated equipment in new buildings on the 950-acre site.
50 years ago
June 25, 1971: Two youths from Hull, Que., were apprehended Wednesday near the Rooseveltown Border Station after they attempted to avoid customs and immigration. The boys walked across the international bridge, but were turned back by officials at the United States border. Subsequently, the pair attempted to cross into the United States through brush at the side of the station and were apprehended.
75 years ago
June 25, 1946: There will be a public hearing on July 1 in the North Elba town hall to determine if there will be an ordinance to regulate the dress to be worn in the streets of Lake Placid village. The proposed ordinance would prohibit any person over 14 years of age from wearing upon any public place except the swimming pools and beaches, a bathing suit, shorts, halter or any costume or clothing which indecently exposes any part of the wearer’s person.
100 years ago
June 25, 1921: The new Woolworth store on the American corner is now bedecked with brightly colored signs. The background of the signs is of red, with the letters in gold. Across the east end of the building, on the Public Square side, is the sign “F. W. Woolworth Co. 5 and 10 Cent Store,” while on the Arsenal street side it reads “5 and 10 Cent Store. F. W. Woolworth Co. Nothing Over 10 Cents.” Over the window at the point of the building is the sign “Woolworth.”
125 years ago
June 25, 1896: The first racing meet of the Maple City Wheelmen was held in Ogdensburg tonight. Hundreds of people dotted the road between the railroad bridge and the St. Lawrence hospital eager to see the first bicycle contest of the season. The prizes offered were: First, a gold medal; second, a silver medal; third, a Happy Thought lamp.
150 years ago
June 25, 1871: A game of base ball is in progress, near High st., this afternoon between the Davis Sewing Machine employes.
The world
1857: Gustave Flaubert goes on trial for public immorality regarding his novel, “Madame Bovary.”
1868: The U.S. Congress enacts legislation granting an eight-hour day to workers employed by the federal government.
1876: General George A. Custer and over 260 men of the Seventh Cavalry are wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians at Little Bighorn in Montana.
1903: Marie Curie announces her discovery of radium.
1950: North Korea invades South Korea, beginning the Korean War.
1962: The U.S. Supreme Court bans official prayers in public schools.
1964: President Lyndon Johnson orders 200 naval personnel to Mississippi to assist in finding three missing civil rights workers.
1973: White House Counsel John Dean admits President Richard Nixon took part in the Watergate cover-up.
1986: Congress approves $100 million in aid to the Contras fighting in Nicaragua.
