Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
June 26, 2010: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is being asked to investigate a fire late Thursday that destroyed a former Agway grain storage building on Depot Street in Antwerp. The structure, believed to have been connected to the old railroad complex that in that past had been a fixture in the community, had no electrical service running to it. Village firefighters found the structure engulfed by flames when they responded to the 11:20 p.m. alarm.
25 years ago
June 26, 1995: The trend toward home care services in Jefferson County continues spiraling upward, according to the Public Health department. Hospitals continue cutting the number of admissions and how long people stay in the name of reducing costs. As a result, patients need continued care in their homes. The sharp increase in the home health care field which likely will continue, and county health officials expect to hire more employees and buy more equipment to accommodate the demand.
50 years ago
June 26, 1970: Pine Lodge, Black River night club and former U.S.O. recreation center during World War II, was destroyed today in an early morning fire. Only the front of the building and a west dining room were left standing. The building was located at 199 Maple St.
75 years ago
June 26, 1945: The cigaret shortage is now being considerably eased apparently with more retailers in Watertown openly displaying nearly all popular brand cigarets this morning. A city wholesaler said that cigarette users should not buy more cigarets than they generally use or another serious shortage would develop.
100 years ago
June 26, 1920: The Clinton Street hotel, Gouverneur, leased and operated by Frank Smith of Massena, was raided this morning at 11:30 and 21 quarts of Majestic whiskey seized by the officers. The hotel has been under suspicion for some time. The raid was quietly planned and executed by the officers and no opposition was given them.
125 years ago
June 26, 1895: There was an immense supply of strawberries received last night and this forenoon, the total receipts reaching 10,700 quarts, of which 6,162 quarts came from the Jefferson County Berry Growers’ Association. About 3,000 quarts came from Oswego county, and remainder from nearby growers. The fruit wholesaled at 5 and 6 cents and retailed at 7 and 8 cents.
150 years ago
June 26, 1870: The city park with its fountain on the corner of Franklin and Sterling streets, is greatly admired by our own citizens and strangers. There has been, however, one great annoyance, “the allowing cows to be driven across the grounds,” treading them up, and often leaving deposits that females especially dislike to encounter.
The world
1804: The Lewis and Clark Expedition reaches the mouth of the Kansas River after completing a westward trek of nearly 400 river miles.
1963: President John Kennedy announces “Ich bin ein Berliner” at the Berlin Wall.
1971: The U.S. Justice Department issues a warrant for Daniel Ellsberg, accusing him of giving away the Pentagon Papers.
1975: Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is convicted of election fraud.
1993: Roy Campanella, legendary catcher for the Negro Leagues and the Los Angeles Dodgers, dies.
