The north
10 years ago
June 27, 2011: The 405-acre Zenda Farm Reserve has been designated as a cultural landmark by the Traditional Arts in Upstate New York. The historic Zenda Farm, on Route 12E on the west side of the village of Clayton, was built in the 1930s and operated through the late 1970s as a dairy and later a beef farm. Zenda joins 27 other properties on TAUNY’s register of very special places, which recognizes north country cultural landmarks that are of particular significance to their communities.
25 years ago
June 27, 1996: Nearly two years have been spent restoring the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) section of the North Watertown Cemetery and it will finally be formally rededicated Sunday. Special tribute will be paid to the 30 Civil War soldiers who decades ago were unceremoniously laid to rest there. At the time of their death, ranging from 1888 to the early 1920s, these Jefferson County men were poor and had no families in the area.
50 years ago
June 27, 1971: After more than a decade, a proposal has again been made to move the monument to Gen. Newton Martin Curtis, of Civil War fame, from the little lawn at the rear of the Ogdensburg post office. The post office says it needs the space for parking and driving space on the premises. More than 10 years ago, former Postmaster Frank Lavigne, requested that a new site be found for the monument.
75 years ago
June 27, 1946: The State street site for the proposed new junior and senior high school of Canton Central school district No. 1 won out by 112 votes over the Judson-Farmer street site in the election held last night. This was the second election on the issue. At the first on May 29, none of the four proposed sites received a majority of the votes cast, necessitating a second voting.
100 years ago
June 27, 1921: The 1921 season at Association Island was officially opened Sunday morning with the arrival of 190 of the National Lamp company of Cleveland, O., officials. Something new in the line of entertainment will be furnished the men tonight when one of the most elaborate displays of fire works ever shown in this section will be given. These will include roman candles, fire balls, elaborate set pieces, aerial bombs and other fire works.
125 years ago
June 27, 1896: Supt. Aldridge has awarded the contract for a new iron bridge over the Black river at Carthage, sub-structure, to Dunfee, Belden & Co., Syracuse, for $4,916; superstructure, Buffalo Bridge and Iron Works, for $15,170.
150 years ago
June 27, 1871: In passing through the several towns, we notice that grain crops of all kinds, look extremely well considering the lack of rain. Winter rye is especially good, as also winter wheat, though not so uniformly even as the former. Grass is very light indeed, much of which will hardly pay for mowing. For some reason Canada thistles are in great abundance and seem to outstrip the grain in every instance.
The world
1871: The yen becomes the new form of currency in Japan.
1918: Two German pilots are saved by parachutes for the first time.
1924: Democrats offer Mrs. Leroy Springs the vice presidential nomination, the first woman considered for the job.
1927: The U.S. Marines adopt the English bulldog as their mascot.
1929: Scientists at Bell Laboratories in New York reveal a system for transmitting television pictures.
1944: Allied forces capture the port city of Cherbourg, France.
1950: The U.N. Security Council calls on members for troops to aid South Korea.
1973: President Richard Nixon vetoes a Senate ban on the Cambodia bombing.
1985: The U.S. House of Representatives votes to limit the use of combat troops in Nicaragua.
