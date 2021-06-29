Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
June 29, 2011: The city will not maintain this summer a small garden that remains unkempt with overgrown weeds in the median at Holcomb and South Massey streets. The circular-shaped flower garden, at the west end of Clinton Street, was maintained in previous years by volunteers, but the elderly couple notified the city that they can no longer handle the work. Public Works Superintendent Eugene P. Hayes said city crews cannot devote the time to maintain the garden.
25 years ago
June 29, 1996: The tip line for Crime Stoppers of Jefferson County is off the hook. “We weren’t getting any tips,” said Mary Parry, board of directors president for the group, which pays — or paid — rewards to anonymous tips aimed at solving crimes. Meanwhile, St. Lawrence Valley Crime Stoppers, which began in the fall of 1992 with some assistance from the Jefferson County organization, remains in business.
50 years ago
June 29, 1971: Watertown’s newest health care facility — the $4,500,000 Comprehensive Community Mental Health Center of Mercy Hospital — was formally opened Sunday with an open house and a dinner held in the evening at the Hotel Woodruff. The open house celebration started with the first Mass celebrated in the hospital’s new chapel by Most Rev. Stanislaus J. Brzana, bishop of Ogdensburg.
75 years ago
June 29, 1946: The first commencement exercises of Beaver River Central school were held Tuesday evening at the Community Hall, Beaver Falls. Twenty-four seniors were graduated by the board of education.
100 years ago
June 29, 1921: Complete returns of the heavy-weight championship fight between Jack Dempsey, champion of the world, and Georges Carpentier, will be megaphoned from the editorial rooms of The Times on Saturday afternoon. Every blow that is struck will be received over the Associated Press wire and will be megaphoned to hundreds of fistic fans standing in Arcade street.
125 years ago
June 29, 1896: One of the biggest excursions of the season will run from Utica to Clayton tomorrow. It is the annual trip of the Y. M. C. A. of that city. The R. W. & O. company have made arrangements to handle from 1,500 to 2,000 people.
150 years ago
June 29, 1871: Saturday next is Dominion Day in Canada and a great time is expected at Kingston in the way of sports and games. The R. W. & O. R. R. propose to take people desirous to attend these sports to Cape Vincent, the steamer “Watertown” will be in waiting to take the excursionists to Kingston. We advise all who can to make our Canada friends a visit on their national holiday, and have no doubt it will be duly reciprocated on our national day next Tuesday.
The world
1652: Massachusetts declares itself an independent commonwealth.
1905: Russian troops intervene as riots erupt in ports all over the country, leaving many ships looted.
1926: Fascists in Rome add an hour to the work day in an economic efficiency measure.
1967: Israel removes barricades, re-unifying Jerusalem.
1970: U.S. troops pull out of Cambodia.
1982: Israel invades Lebanon.
