Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
June 3, 2012: An American Eagle flight from Chicago to Watertown had to be canceled last week after the airplane collided with a cargo jet at O’Hare International Airport an hour before it was to take off. The 40-passenger aircraft sustained considerable damage, forcing the cancellation of the 1:55 p.m. flight to Watertown International Airport. The plane, which has not been used on the Watertown route, will not be put back into service until it is deemed airworthy by the FAA, which will examine its history.
25 years ago
June 3, 1997: Developers proposing to build a Rite Aid store on a contaminated downtown Massena property hope to hash out a cleanup plan soon with the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Laker Development Group of Rochester this week told the DEC it will make tentative plans to remove underground petroleum left by the now-defunct Texaco gasoline station near Main and East Orvis street. Developers hope to transform the four-parcel site — the old gas station, a closed roller rink, an accounting office and a hearing aid store — into an 11,000-square-foot store.
50 years ago
June 3, 1972: A local chapter of Common cause, the citizen’s lobby which lists among its aims “the overhaul and revitalization of government institutions” and the “withdrawal of American forces from Indochina,” is being formed by a trio of city residents. Common Cause presently has more than 200,000 members nationwide.
75 years ago
June 3, 1947: About 25 requests for farm cadets have been placed to date by Jefferson county farmers. The first contingent of about 17 farm cadets will arrive in Watertown from New York city and the metropolitan area on June 17, and the final contingent will reach here by July 1. The farm cadets will remain until Labor Day.
100 years ago
June 3, 1922: Orders have been received from the war department transferring the headquarters of the Second infantry brigade and Headquarters company of the brigade from Camp Dix, N.J., to Madison Barracks. It is expected that about five officers and 50 men will come.
125 years ago
June 3, 1897: Work is being pushed on the ’Cyclists’ clubhouse which the Watertown land company is preparing at the premises, 125 State street. A broad veranda has been built and a walk laid in front. Large trees in the front yard lend a grateful shade for the front of the house, which will be ready for the accommodation of those who will use it in a short time.
150 years ago
June 3, 1872: Public Square was thronged on Saturday evening. The fine park concert of the Davis Sewing Machine band attracted and entertained the largest gathering we have lately seen in the Square. People who have contracted for the purpose feel that their money has been well invested.
The world
1889: The first long-distance electric power transmission line in the United States is completed, running 14 miles (23 km) between a generator at Willamette Falls and downtown Portland, Ore0.
1916: The National Defense Act is signed into law, increasing the size of the United States National Guard by 450,000 men.
1935: One thousand unemployed Canadian workers board freight cars in Vancouver, beginning a protest trek to Ottawa.
1989: The government of China sends troops to force protesters out of Tiananmen Square after seven weeks of occupation.
2012: The pageant for the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II takes place on the River Thames.
2013: The trial of United States Army private Chelsea Manning for leaking classified material to WikiLeaks begins in Fort Meade, Maryland.
2013: At least 119 people are killed in a fire at a poultry farm in Jilin Province in northeastern China.
2015: An explosion at a gasoline station in Accra, Ghana, killing more than 200 people.
2017: London Bridge attack: Eight people are murdered and dozens of civilians are wounded by Islamist terrorists. Three of the attackers are shot dead by the police.
2019: Khartoum massacre: In Sudan, over 100 people are killed when security forces accompanied by Janjaweed militiamen storm and open fire on a sit-in protest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.